The NFL is brutal not only for players and coaches, but for those getting us all the action from the stadium to our screens. Laura Rutledge, sideline reporter on ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew, took to X to share a succinct update on her work.

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“Not a lot of sleep happening but we all feel incredibly lucky to do this and I am genuinely so excited to talk about MNF on Tuesdays. It’s all a privilege and joy do be on tv with my best friends ❤️,” wrote Rutledge on X.

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There are a lot of things on Rutledge’s plate right now. Rutledge joined the Monday Night Football broadcast team as a full-time sideline reporter before the 2025 season. She also hosts NFL Live, bringing viewers the latest league news and analysis throughout the week. Rutledge also has college football in her portfolio, joining ESPN’s broadcast team for one College Football Playoff Semifinal annually.

Fall is an intensely busy season for Rutledge, who also has to juggle being a mother to two kids. A week ago, she posted a series of pictures that summed up the season so far.

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“A whole lotta football, some great celebrations, a broken backpack and my favorite little humans,” she wrote.

The bag in question alone is telling of all the things she tries to fit in at this time of the year. Filled beyond its capacity, the broken backpack revealed a pair of slippers, a Gatorade, and what looked like a charging cable: similar to how chaotic things can get as she travels across the country during football season.

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She does not just have to sacrifice her sleep. Rutledge also had to sacrifice spending quality time with the family because of her professional commitments.

“I interviewed T.J. Dottery. I got back home and then was cooking dinner and then stepped away from dinner to go interview T.J. and then had the Bills players the next day in the middle of NFL Live prep and then also in the middle of Alabama calls,” Rutledge said on the Hey Fightin’ Podcast on November 6. “So I jumped off the Alabama calls to do the Bills player calls, then got back on the Alabama calls, and then hosted NFL Live.”

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However, there are times when the chaos gets a bit too much.

“As amazing as moms are, there are days we can’t do it alone,” Laura Rutledge wrote for iMom, a parenting publication she contributes to. “I turn to Josh (her husband), my supportive co-workers, and my family.

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“Asking for help makes me a better mom because I get the support that I need—and I show my kids that it’s okay to ask for help.”

However, her sacrifice and dedication have been worth it. While Rutledge continues to juggle assignments across the NFL and college football, her work on NFL Live has been part of a successful run for the program.

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Monday editions of NFL Live averaged 600,000 viewers through Week 9, per Barnett Media. Viewership was up 21%.

Seeing all these numbers, being sleep-deprived won’t hurt Rutledge; it’s perhaps a challenge she would welcome. This has become routine for her, having tackled this chaos repeatedly for a few seasons now.