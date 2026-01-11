“Chicago Ain’t Do Sh*t”: Packers Star Lashes Out as Caleb Williams & Bears Stars Mock Green Bay

Essentials Inside The Story Javon Bullard assigns blame for Packers’ collapse, refuses to credit Bears’ comeback

Caleb Williams throws 361 yards, leads Bears past Green Bay in playoffs

Bears celebrate with cheese-grater hats, Williams mocks Packers theatrically

The Packers‘ playoff hopes are dead, and safety Javon Bullard is pointing fingers, but not at the victorious Bears. Green Bay’s season met a devastating conclusion this past Sunday in a 31-27 loss to Chicago. For the majority of the game, the Packers appeared to be in total command. But Bullard knows who was at fault for a stunning fourth-quarter collapse that erased their lead and their chance at the divisional round.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No disrespect to them, but it ain’t s**t that they did; it’s us. We’ve got to finish,” Bullard said during the post-game interview. “You know we were whooping their a** the whole game. But we’ve gotta finish and do something special. We’ve got to finish, There is some s**t we gotta work on within us. And then Chicago… your shift was special, even though they ran what they did. They play looking cool, but a lot of stuff is on us, and we’ve gotta fix that s**t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears shocked many by becoming the fourth team ever to win after trailing by 15+ in the final quarter. However, Green Bay safety Javon Bullard isn’t impressed. The unraveling began with one possession they could not afford to lose. Up 21–3, the Packers allowed a 12-play, 87-yard Bears touchdown drive. From there, the defense allowed touchdowns on three of Chicago’s final four possessions.

Rather than giving Chicago credit for the hard-fought victory, Bullard took a jab at the team by claiming the result was more about the Packers’ own failures. He insisted that his team simply failed to close the door on their rivals, refusing to acknowledge that the Bears earned the win.

One of the team’s distinct issues was its struggle to stop Chicago’s quarterback, Caleb Williams, when it mattered most. Williams threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter alone, including a late pass to D.J. Moore that put the Bears in the lead with less than two minutes to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Green Bay’s defense struggled, giving up a total of 445 yards. The Packers also hurt themselves with seven penalties, while the Bears played a much cleaner game with only two. Once the damage was done on the field, the message did not stop there. Williams found a symbolic way to mock the losing team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb shreds cheese to mock the Packers after a comeback

Caleb Williams officially etched his name into the Chicago Bears’ history books. He threw for 361 yards, the most ever by a Bears quarterback in a postseason game. Williams was joined by teammates D.J. Moore and Colston Loveland for the post-game interview. While Williams was the star of the show, he was quick to praise the Chicago defense.

“Got a lot more to show,” Williams thanked the defense, saying, “We wouldn’t be 31 points without them. We wouldn’t have won this game without them…without that mentality coming out in the second half…kudos to our defense and what they were able to do for us because we wouldn’t be here without them.”

Sure enough, the team gave the fans a great way to celebrate. Once the interviews were over, the trio of Williams, Moore, and Loveland embraced a new fan trend by putting on cheese grater hats.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the hats have been gaining popularity, Williams took things a step further with a prop that had never been used by a Bears player: an actual cheese grater. He was the only one with the real tool and proceeded to grate cheese with his tongue out for the cameras, a moment that quickly went viral and had the Bears fanbase energized.

With the win secured, the Bears are now waiting to find out who they will face in the divisional round. Their next opponent depends on the outcome of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.