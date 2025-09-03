Cowboys Star Accuses Team Legends of ‘Hate and Jealousy’ Toward Micah Parsons After Packers Trade

The abrupt departure of Micah Parsons from Dallas sent shockwaves through the NFL. How could the Cowboys let go of a generational defender who seemed destined to anchor their franchise for years? His fresh start in Green Bay has been met with excitement, but in Dallas, questions linger. Was this move simply business, or did egos, expectations, and behind-the-scenes tensions push one of the league’s brightest stars out the door?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was not afraid to speak his mind when talking about Parsons’ time in Dallas. As reported by Jon Machota on X, Diggs blames some of the legendary players of the franchise for creating a negative atmosphere around Parsons. “I think everyone liked him. I feel like there were some former players who are not here no more. There was a lot of, I would say, hate, jealousy, envy towards him because of who he is and the production he does on the field” Diggs explained. He went on to explain how Parsons’ ability could have annoyed individuals. “Imagine if you come in here and you take somebody’s shine. Or taking somebody’s spot, you’re not gonna like that, they’re gonna feel a type of way.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Diggs suggested that Parsons was never difficult or arrogant. “From my standpoint, he’s a great kid. He takes care of his family, takes care of his responsibilities on the field,…..so he can’t do no wrong in my eyes.” He also admitted that Parsons was embraced by most within the locker room, but not everyone was comfortable with his play. The linebackers’ on-field performance made him a household name. But Diggs suggested that maybe the glory could have led to resentment among players who did not want to lose their spotlight.

At the same time, Parsons’ personality was likely to attract attention. “He knows he’s a great player, he knows he’s good, he knows who he is. So, a lot of people don’t like that,” Diggs remarked. That combination of talent and confidence is adored by the fans but can cause friction among teammates, especially veterans competing for a roster spot. For Dallas, perhaps those internal dynamics were at work with the Parsons trade and not risking further disruption. Dallas acquired veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the trade, but lost one of the NFL’s most talented defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was more measured in his stance when asked about Parsons’ departure. “That would have been a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it,” Prescott said. His comments addressed that sometimes the neatest way to go is just to move on, as unpleasant as that sounds. Prescott added that the staff has moved on from the trade. ”No one is hung up on the decision to let Parsons go. Our attention is on preparing for the Thursday night clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

AD

A new beginning in Green Bay

While Dallas is left trying to fit the pieces together again, Green Bay is already embracing Parsons as the final piece of their Super Bowl puzzle. Last week, Parsons ran with his new teammates for the first time, a couple of days after his trade stunned the NFL.

Packers right tackle Rasheed Walker, a Penn State alum who played with Parsons, was the first to predict good things. “I think it upped our chances by a lot,” Walker said of how Parsons’ addition enables one of the league’s best pass rushes alongside Rashan Gary. “We got a solid pass rush across the whole line. I don’t think no one’s going to be able to throw the ball like that on us.”

The hype isn’t undeserved. Parsons has at least 52.5 sacks through his first four years, joining Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (with 70 sacks) as the only players to accomplish that since 1982. His explosiveness off the edge harasses the defense, creating gaps for cornerbacks and safeties to take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was a cost to the trade. The Packers traded Kenny Clark, the locker room defensive leader and favorite of fans. Gary did say the news was bittersweet and confirmed he spoke with Clark immediately after hearing of the trade. For a team eager to turn back the clock and fight for championships, Parsons is a once-in-a-generation player worth betting on.

And Parsons himself enters town with his hopes as high as they’ve ever been. The Packers are betting that his presence and production shut those questions off.