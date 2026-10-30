“Having a Heart Attack”: Christian Watson’s Wife Left Concerned After Packers WR Jumps Out of Ambulance Minutes After Nasty Injury

For wide receiver Christian Watson, the return to Thursday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers after initially suffering a chest injury was “super dramatic.” Evidently, Watson wasn’t wrong, as he initially left the field and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for precautionary measures before returning to the field in the third quarter. But for his wife, Lakyn Watson, the visuals were a bit concerning.

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“Just having a heart attack the entire time,” wrote Lakyn in her Instagram story, while sharing a clip of Watson running through the tunnel after getting out of the ambulance.

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Watson’s injury occurred during the first half of the matchup on Thursday night. With 9:11 remaining in the second quarter, quarterback Jordon Love connected with Watson on a deep pass for a 53-yard gain. While Watson completed the pass, it ended on a wrong note for him. As he caught the pass, he landed on the football, with the ball striking his rib area.

Watson immediately experienced significant discomfort and struggled to breathe. He was initially helped off the field and examined by the Green Bay Packers‘ medical staff. Further reports subsequently confirmed that Watson was coughing up blood on the sideline as he was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, 3.9 miles from Lambeau Field.

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After the game, however, Watson revealed that he didn’t want to go to the hospital.

“It was tough,” said Watson. “never wanted to go. I was hoping they would let me off. I said I was feeling better once I kind of caught my breath. They said there was a couple of signs that made them have to take me over there. It is what it is. I was just praying that it was good enough to where I could come back out here. Thankfully it was, and I was able to get back out. I’m trying to be on the football field. That’s first and foremost for me.”

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Watson later explained that he initially felt as though he had simply had the wind knocked out of him. But after returning to the sideline, he began spitting up blood, which prompted the medical staff to take additional precautions.

The Packers initially listed Watson as questionable to return with a chest injury. However, the medical staff decided that the receiver needed a CT scan to investigate the possibility of a more serious internal injury. Per reports, he subsequently underwent an X-ray, CT scan, and bloodwork. The X-ray revealed cracked ribs, but the CT scan and bloodwork showed no additional complications, including internal bleeding.

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Watson caught six passes for 100 yards before leaving the field. While it initially seemed unlikely for him to return for the rest of the game, Christian Watson returned in the third quarter and finished the matchup with 8 receptions for 113 yards, as the Packers won 27-19. Watson called his return dramatic, acknowledging his love for WWE.

“It was super dramatic,” said Watson. “I used to watch WWE as a kid. I felt like I was watching WWE SmackDown vs. Raw or something, seeing the cameras on me when I was coming out of the ambulance. That was a little crazy.”

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Christian Watson’s performance helped Love finish the matchup with 30-of-41 for 288 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Green Bay, meanwhile, tallied 354 total yards, including 288 passing yards. That said, the Packers are now 5-3 and will face the New England Patriots next.