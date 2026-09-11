Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gets Blunt Over Josh Jacobs’ Guilty Plea Amid Legal Battle

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ future ahead of the 2026 season remains unclear, with the team all set to open its season against the Minnesota Vikings. However, just a few days after the running back pleaded no contest to his misdemeanor charges and a couple of weeks after the league placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has addressed Jacobs’ situation and defended the running back.

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“No,” said LaFleur when asked whether his opinion on Jacobs has changed. “I know the guy, and I know the character of the guy. … Unfortunately, situations occur in life, and it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

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When asked about the rationale for keeping Jacobs on the roster if he’s found guilty, the head coach added, “I’m not gonna get into any of this until the league completes their investigation.”

The development gained momentum after the 28-year-old pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property on Thursday in Wisconsin. Under the agreement, Jacobs received a $1,000 fine plus court orders for the battery charges.

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The criminal-damage charge was deferred for 12 months and can be dismissed if he satisfies the conditions of the agreement. Under the conditions, Jacobs has been asked to avoid contact with the victim and take counseling. At the same time, the RB will remain under criminal-justice supervision, pay restitution, and remain out of trouble.

“I fully understand the seriousness of ⁠the situation and I take full responsibility,” said Jacobs, per ESPN.

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That said, while the criminal case has been resolved, the NFL’s disciplinary investigation remains. Last month, the NFL placed Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league continues investigating. That means the running back cannot practice and play in games. However, he will be able to receive his salary and use the team’s facilities with the team’s permission.

The NFL later confirmed after Jacobs’ no-contest plea that its review under the personal-conduct policy is still ongoing and that there has been no change to his status on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

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“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list,” the league’s statement read.

The NFL could ultimately suspend him after completing its investigation. NBC Sports notes that a six-game suspension is the league’s standard punishment for a domestic-violence violation. However, that does not mean Jacobs will automatically receive six games. The eventual punishment can vary depending on the NFL’s findings.

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Jacobs was arrested in Wisconsin on May 26 after police investigated a disturbance involving him and his girlfriend at this home. He was initially booked on five potential charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.

However, prosecutors ultimately filed only two misdemeanor charges: battery and criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint, the incident involved a dispute over phones. The woman told police that Jacobs grabbed her during a struggle and later threw her to the ground in the garage, causing her to hit her head.

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Investigators said surveillance footage corroborated portions of her account. Jacobs’ attorneys disputed the allegations and emphasized that the charges filed by prosecutors did not include a domestic-violence designation.

The Packers, on the other hand, didn’t cut the running back. At the same time, general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted that while the team hopes Josh Jacobs will play the 2026 season, they will let the league complete its investigation.

“I think that’s to be seen,” the GM said when asked about the RB’s status for the 2026 season. “Certainly hopeful that he will, and certainly would expect that, but we’re gonna ​let that process play out.”

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The veteran completed the 2025 season with 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. However, it remains to be seen whether Josh Jacobs will suit up for the Packers, as the team opens its season against the Vikings this weekend.