Matt LaFleur Makes Big Micah Parsons Announcement After Packers DE’s ACL Injury

Essentials Inside The Story For how long is Micah Parsons out?

Packers will now rely on DE Rashan Gray to step up.

Parsons' personal life is seeing a big change.

While the Green Bay Packers are reeling from the news of Micah Parsons’ season-ending ACL tear, Head Coach Matt LaFleur delivered an update that brings a silver lining to the star’s personal life.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided a brief update on Parsons’ status, confirming that the defensive end is currently in Texas, preparing for the arrival of his third child. As per reports by Matt Schneidman, a reputed beat writer for the Packers,

“LaFleur said Micah Parsons is about to welcome another child, so he’s down in Texas. Expects him to be around the team while recovering. Declined to get into specifics about whether it was a clean ACL tear or not,” he wrote on X.

Micah’s non-contact injury occurred during the third quarter of the Packers’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 14, 2025, while Parsons was pursuing quarterback Bo Nix. While Parsons has dealt with a previous ankle injury that sidelined him for four games last season, this ACL tear marks the first major, season-ending injury of his impressive NFL career since he joined the league in 2021.

Despite the setback, Micah Parsons has maintained a fighting spirit. Shortly after the news broke, Parsons posted a public message on social media, vowing to come back stronger.

Micah Parsons makes NFL history with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have suffered a major blow with star defender Parsons sustaining an ACL injury, ending his highly productive season prematurely. Parsons was on pace for a historic year, already having secured 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 14 games, which would have made him the first player in NFL history with at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

Furthermore, his NFL-leading 64 quarterback pressures highlighted his massive influence on the defensive side of the ball, a total that was 36 pressures greater than that of the next closest Packers player, Rashan Gary.

The nature of the injury means Parsons faces a long recovery. The Packers typically hold out players for about 10 months following ACL surgery, suggesting the defensive star could miss at least the first four games of the next season, with an expected return sometime in early October. Parsons addressed the setback with a spiritual and resilient message on social media, saying,

“This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it.”

Parsons’ absence creates a huge challenge for Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley must now find new strategies to generate pressure without his top playmaker. The reliance will now fall heavily on other defensive linemen, including Rashan Gary.

Gary stressed the need for the defensive line to “shut things down up front, be more aggressive,” and operate as a cohesive unit. The team will have to collectively replace the production of their star player to keep their season goals within reach. Currently, the team stands second in their division with 9 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie.