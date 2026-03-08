Micah Parsons Bids Emotional Farewell to Packers Star After DE’s Mixed Reaction to Zaire Franklin Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons reacts emotionally after Packers trade a defensive staple for a veteran

Green Bay swaps Colby Wooden for veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin in surprise deal

Parsons’ own Packers arrival via blockbuster Cowboys trade resurfaces in debate

A major change just took place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, when the Green Bay Packers made a trade that surprised many fans and even their own star player. The Packers sent Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin, resulting in a prompt reaction by Micah Parsons.

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons was shocked by the news. Since joining the Packers in 2025, Parsons had become close friends with Wooden. To say goodbye, he posted a photo of the two of them on social media from last year’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, adding the caption,

“Crazy league man!! Gonna miss you bro!!”

Imago Micah Parsons Bids Emotional Farewell (Image via Instagram @_micahparsons11)

Even though Parsons has been with the team since 2025, having arrived in Green Bay last year after a massive trade with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s quickly become the most important player on the Packers’ defense.

During last season, the 26-year-old Parsons formed a strong bond with the 25-year-old Wooden. Even though they only played together for one season, their chemistry was easy to see whenever they were on the field. The two combined for an impressive 45 solo tackles and 13 stuffs last season.

However, the team’s front office decided it was time for a change. Zaire Franklin is an experienced linebacker who has earned All-Pro honors in the past and led the NFL in tackles just two seasons ago. This trade is expected to be only the beginning of a busy period for the Packers as they continue to reshape their roster after a poor playoff run.

The Packers bring in a new defensive weapon

The Green Bay Packers have officially secured a major addition to their defense by acquiring veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of a significant trade between the Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

“ESPN sources: The Colts are trading former Pro Bowl LB Zaire Franklin to the Packers. A former seventh-round pick, Franklin spent eight years in Indianapolis and was an organizational favorite who led the NFL in tackles in 2024 with 173.”

To land the defensive star, Green Bay sent defensive tackle Colby Wooden to Indianapolis in a rare player-for-player swap that addresses immediate needs for both rosters.

Micah Parsons was clearly stunned by the news, tweeting a simple, “Oh shi#.” His shock makes total sense, considering he was traded in a very similar way. After initially giving that reaction, his latest words of encouragement on his story read like a mixed message. All in all, though, it’s fair to say that Parsons will certainly miss his defensive companion.

Initially, last year, reports surfaced that the Packers had agreed to get Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys for two first-round draft picks. Later, it was reported that a player was also part of the deal: defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

This marks the second offseason in a row that the Packers have traded away a defensive tackle to land a new star for their defense.

At 29 years old, Franklin brings a high level of consistency and production to the Packers’ defense. Over the last two seasons, he has displayed remarkable durability, appearing in every game. In 2024, he paced the league with 173 total tackles, and he followed that up in 2025 with 125 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

What remains to be seen now is whether Franklin will be a blessing or whether bringing the 29-year-old for a 25-year-old youngster proves costly.