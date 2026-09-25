“Not Gonna Help Us Win”: Packers’ Tucker Kraft Vents Frustration at Fans After Being Rained Down On With Boos

After a historic Wild Card Round loss earlier this year to the Chicago Bears, many might have expected a strong start to the 2026 season from head coach Matt LaFleur, quarterback Jordan Love, and the Green Bay Packers. However, LaFleur is off to a 1-2 start, his worst in an eight-season tenure after a Thursday Night loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The offensive struggles have been obvious, while the defense failed to contain Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, and Drake London.

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Evidently, the frustration among the home crowd at Lambeau Field was obvious, as Packers fans started booing their own team. That, however, didn’t sit well with tight end Tucker Kraft, who believes the fans should support the team during tough times rather than turn against them.

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“Yeah, it’s pretty tough,” said Kraft after the game. “Like, everyone pictures Lambeau Field and the, not boos. I don’t picture boos; I picture my home stadium. That’s tough. It’s pretty disappointing. Especially for a home opener. It’s pretty disappointing. It’s not gonna help us win. I don’t know what people think that’s gonna rally us or something like that. But we’re grown men. We’re mentally strong enough, capable enough to get back on the field and play ball. But probably much easier with the 70,000 people behind us rather than opposing us.”

Packers fans booed at multiple points amid the team’s struggles. However, the play associated with the loudest in-game reaction was Green Bay’s failed fourth-down attempt early in the third quarter.

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Green Bay entered the second half trailing 17-7 and actually moved the ball into Atlanta territory. The Packers reached the Falcons’ 7-yard line and faced 4th-and-1. Instead of kicking the field goal, Coach LaFleur kept the offense on the field.

Jordan Love used play-action, but Atlanta’s Gervon Dexter came through the middle, forcing Love to throw toward Christian Watson in the end zone. The pass was incomplete for a turnover on downs, as the fans started booing the team.

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Tucker Kraft didn’t have a good game either, as the tight end recorded four receptions for 26 yards in a disappointing 35-14 loss to the Falcons. On top of that, the Packers were atrocious overall on offense.

Green Bay totaled 328 yards, including 311 passing yards, but only 17 rushing yards. MarShawn Lloyd carried the ball four times for 11 yards; Kaleb Johnson rushed for 6 yards on the same number of carries, while Jordan Love scrambled once as well.

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The offensive line, on the other hand, failed to protect its quarterback.

Love completed 28-of-53 for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while taking one sack. However, the Falcons managed to record 12 quarterback hits on Love. In the process, Love has now completed just 52% of his passes in the first three weeks of the season.

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“We’re very frustrated tonight with the performance,” said Love after the game. “But I think the positive is knowing that there’s still a lot of ball out there for us, and I think as a unit, we’ve all got to stick together. I think we always look back to the 2023 season; my first year starting, it didn’t start well that season as well.

“We started figuring stuff out, started getting rolling, and we got hot. So there’s still a lot of ball out there in front of us. No one’s throwing in the towel at all. It’s just, we’ve got a lot of work to do to get better as a team and as an offense. So, it’s just about continuing to find the positives of what we’re doing.”

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The defense, meanwhile, was in no better shape either.

The Falcons tallied 498 total yards, including 256 through the air and 242 on the ground. Running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards on 29 carries while recording a pair of touchdowns. In the passing game, Michael Penix Jr. made his presence known in his first game since suffering a knee injury in the 2025 season.

He completed 18-of-25 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Wide receiver Drake London led the receiving game, as he recorded 9 receptions for 194 yards. In simple terms, the Falcons dominated the Packers at Green Bay’s home ground on both sides of the ball. The result, meanwhile, was obvious as the Packers dropped their Week 3 matchup 35-14.

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That said, the Packers will now hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. While they are already off to the worst start in LaFleur’s era, it remains to be seen whether they will manage to come back with a strong performance.