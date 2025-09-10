Packers’ Micah Parsons Issues Open Challenge to Jayden Daniels Ahead of Week 2 Game

Ahead of Thursday Night Football against Washington Commanders, newly traded Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons is drawing attention as he targets the visitors’ quarterback Jayden Daniels. Parsons has sacked Daniels more than any other QB in his career. Now, before taking the field, he is already setting the tone, offering a pointed message to the opponents.

The 26-year-old linebacker made it clear that the Packers’ pass rush is now supercharged. He also sent a clear message, saying he’s faster, stronger, and ready to chase down Jayden Daniels. “We’ve got horse engines now like I don’t see nobody outrunning me from the edge. I played him (Daniels) a bunch. He knows, it’s different,” Parsons said, signaling that Green Bay’s edge speed and pressure are on a whole new level. For Daniels, that means escape routes are closing fast.

However, the Packers’ linebacker showed respect for Daniels’ mobility, acknowledging the quarterback’s ability to escape pressure. But he also laid out his plan to contain him, “He’s used to those 6-5, 265 D-ends. I just got to make sure I get vertical if I’m going to take the inside move. We’re going to give up some 5-yard runs or something. He’s going to get loose once or twice. We just have to make sure it’s not consecutive.”

Last week, Daniels led Washington to a 21-6 win over the Giants, but New York’s blitz-heavy defense made him earn it. He was sacked three times, twice by Brian Burns, yet still threw for 233 yards and a touchdown. That performance earned him the No. 5 spot in NFL.com’s Week 1 QB Index, highlighting his poise, dual-threat ability, and leadership. However, Micah Parsons isn’t worried.

The Commanders haven’t secured a win at Lambeau Field since 1986, and their upcoming visit presents another formidable challenge. Parsons has more career sacks against the Commanders than any other team, a total of 10.5 sacks in 8 games. That includes 4.5 sacks against Jayden Daniels alone in just two matchups last season.

Now, the outcome will depend on whether Daniels can handle the pressure or if the Packers’ new-look defense can live up to the hype.

Will the Commanders find a way past Micah Parsons and Green Bay’s defense?

The Commanders have little time to celebrate their Week 1 win. Head coach Dan Quinn is prepared for the short turnaround. Their offense impressed against the Giants, piling up over 400 yards with a strong ground game, reliable tight end Zach Ertz, and standout dual-threat plays from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

They even threw in some new wrinkles, with Deebo Samuel adding versatility and rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt providing some serious explosiveness. However, a great performance on offense might not be enough.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, known for his creative play-calling, will look to exploit Washington’s defense. With Micah Parsons added to an already aggressive pass rush, Green Bay could create serious disruption. To win, the Commanders can’t afford the scoring lulls they experienced against New York.

Quinn knows the challenge of a short week. “Yeah, we really have a plan for how we want to go after the games, whether it’s short or long or night or day, and all of those. So, as far as the speed, you don’t see a lot of that in practice this week with the quick turnaround,” he said.

A win on the road against the Packers would be a huge statement and could solidify the Commanders as a real contender this season. It’s a big test for a team on the rise.