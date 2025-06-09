Packers Release Jaire Alexander: Top 5 Landing Spots for 2-Time Pro Bowler Ft. Chiefs, Vikings

Just two months ago, Jordan Love made it crystal clear. He didn’t want to see Jaire Alexander go anywhere. The Packers’ QB1 publicly vouched for the star cornerback, calling him “a player we need back” and praising both his play style and presence. Love wasn’t subtle. He made the case on Up & Adams, saying, “I’m going to let him handle his own business and see what’s going on. But that’s my guy right there. That’s a guy we need to have around.”

But now, one could only imagine how Love feels about this. The Packers are releasing Alexander after trade talks fell flat and tensions lingered. Alexander had restructured his $84M contract once before. This time, though, Green Bay opted for the clean cap-saving cut. The move frees up $17M in space. However, it also ends the run of one of the most talented (and injured) corners in team history.

Jaire Alexander made just 14 appearances over the past two seasons. But he’s still young enough to reshape a contender’s secondary. So where could Alexander land next?

Minnesota Vikings

Would the Packers stomach seeing Alexander in purple? Probably not. But the Vikings make a ton of sense. Their CB room is still under construction, and Minnesota has made a habit of scooping up ex-Packers. Brett Favre, Aaron Jones, the list’s long.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs didn’t draft a corner early, and their Super Bowl window is wide open. They’ve already been linked to Alexander in trade rumors. With L’Jarius Sneed gone (last season), KC could plug him in opposite Trent McDuffie.

Miami Dolphins

If Miami moves Jalen Ramsey, they’ll have a hole at CB1. Even if they don’t, Alexander is too good to pass up given the Dolphins’ thin secondary. He’d step in as a lead corner, allowing Vic Fangio to play more aggressive coverage looks.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners didn’t replace Charvarius Ward this offseason and currently have Upton Stout and Tre Brown as depth pieces. With $46.6M in cap space, only New England has more money to spend. San Francisco can afford to gamble on a veteran with All-Pro upside.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have gone all-in with Aaron Rodgers. Adding Alexander—Rodgers’ old teammate—would give their defense even more bite. He wouldn’t need to play 90% of snaps either, not with Darius Slay in the mix. A rotation role in a win-now defense might be the best situation for both sides.

But there’s another bonus landing spot for Jaire Alexander

Now here’s a spot that isn’t getting as much love in the rumor mill. But maybe it should. The Cincinnati Bengals. Why? Well, let’s start here: their secondary didn’t get a single new body in free agency or the draft. Not one. And for a defense trying to fix what broke last season, that’s a bold bet. Especially after going 9-8 and missing the playoffs with a team that still had Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in uniform.

So how would Alexander fit in? Pretty seamlessly, actually. The Bengals already rebooted their entire defensive coaching staff and brought in nose tackle TJ Slaton. But the corners? Still full of question marks. Dax Hill’s rehabbing a torn ACL. Cam Taylor-Britt couldn’t find any rhythm last year. DJ Turner II? Unproven. That’s where Jaire slides in: with all to prove and nothing to lose.

He’s 28. He’s been a Pro Bowler. Sure, he’s missed time, but when he’s right, he’s a problem for receivers. “He’s definitely a player we need back,” Jordan Love said. Well, that sums up that the respect is still high. But now, he’s out there looking for a place to re-establish his name. Cincy could be that place. Low risk, high upside, and oh yeah, he’s repped by former Bengals John Thornton and Charles Fisher.

Also, don’t ignore the bonus play here. Signing him keeps him away from Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, or whoever else has cornerback needs and playoff dreams. You’re not just boosting your own unit, you’re blocking a rival from doing the same. And if anything, that’s got the ‘Who Dey’s’ attention.