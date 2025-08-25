What Is Darian Kinnard’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL OT’s Salary, Contract & More

Darian Kinnard‘s NFL career has been anything but typical. At 6-foot-5, 328 pounds, the Kentucky product came into the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Most thought he would establish himself as a rotation spot, but Kinnard found himself part of something special. Becoming a member of an exclusive group to win three consecutive Super Bowls, accomplishing this feat with two teams. From Kansas City’s consecutive championships in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII to raising the Lombardi once more in Philadelphia at Super Bowl LIX, Kinnard has quietly piled up rings at a rate not many linemen can even dream about. Now, as a Green Bay Packer, he’ll try to repeat the glory. That too, with a good pocket.

At 25 years old, Kinnard comes into the year 2025 with a cap figure of $1.13 million, which is 0.39% of the Packers’ cap figure. His cash payment for the season is $1.08 million, with a value of the contract at $2.195 million. Although his contract is not among the top of his position grouping, 70th out of 119 at right tackle, his utility as someone who can seamlessly switch between guard and tackle positions makes him a super valuable depth option on any contender’s roster. His guaranteed money is set at $300,000. While his average annual salary stands at $1.097 million, a small number for a guy who’s already won three rings.

Yet Kinnard’s tale is not one of numbers, but of grit. Following his initial signing with the Chiefs as a rookie safety net, he signed another limited-contract extension in 2024, which cost him $2.095 million over two years.