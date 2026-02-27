Dave Canales Gets Honest About ‘Emotional Strain’ With Bryce Young After Panthers QB’s Bench

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Essentials Inside The Story Canales made a tough early call on Bryce Young after a rough start.

Young leaned on that stretch to reset and refocus his approach.

The Panthers stayed patient as his development took shape.

For a head coach and a former No. 1 pick, the relationship is everything. But for Carolina’s Dave Canales and Bryce Young, that bond was put to the ultimate test just weeks into the 2024 season, when the head coach was forced to start with veteran Andy Dalton instead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There was an emotional strain. I could feel that,” Canales said of his relationship with Young. “I know because it was a hard decision. I know Bryce could feel that because of how this impacted him directly, and everybody else can feel it. It’s like, ‘Oh, this seems like a big deal.’ But it’s like, ‘OK, this is the decision that was made. But how do we get better today?’ And so there’s, like, a daily focus on improvement. Bryce is wired that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While many fans and analysts wondered if the team was ready to move on from Young entirely, the coaching staff viewed the move as a way to let him reset and learn without the immediate pressure of game day. Rather than giving up on Young, Canales remained committed to a long-term plan for his development. This strategy allowed Young to take a step back and observe how a veteran like Dalton prepared during the week and managed the offense on Sundays. Canales admitted there was an “emotional strain” during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

That patience eventually paid off. When Young returned to the starting lineup later that year, he looked like a different player, eventually leading the Panthers to an NFC South title in 2025. Coach Canales noted that the team never entertained trade offers for the young quarterback, choosing to block out the critics and focus on what was best for Young’s growth.

Today, Young is seen as the clear-cut leader of the offense, proving that a mid-season reset can sometimes be the best thing for a struggling player’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Bryce Young shares his honest opinion on being benched with the Panthers

Back in 2023, Young had a very difficult first year and eventually lost his starting spot the following season. He recently shared on Ryan Clark’s podcast, The Pivot, that he felt lost during that time, even questioning his future in Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, instead of giving up, he chose to see the situation as a chance to grow. He explained that he was human. He felt angry, confused, and upset with himself, but he stayed focused on being consistent and was thankful for the support from people who reached out to him.

“I made a conscious decision to challenge myself to be as consistent as I could be during that time and to grow from it…I’m human. I was upset. I was confused. I was mad at myself…A bunch of people reached out and texted to show support. I was super grateful for it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That mindset clearly paid off. Last season, Young led the Panthers to an NFC South division title. He threw for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns, proving he could handle the pressure of being a leader. While his stats aren’t at the very top of the league yet, his steady improvement was enough for the team to pick up his fifth-year option, keeping him in Carolina for the long haul.

Looking ahead to 2026, the team’s plan is simple: keep building around their quarterback. The leadership team, led by Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, is focused on drafting talented rookies and signing free agents in their mid-20s who can help the team stay competitive for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, betting odds even give the Panthers a 37% chance to make it back to the playoffs next year.