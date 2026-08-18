Panthers Legend Reportedly Replaces Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning’s ESPN Show

The Breakdown is not sitting out another season. Belichick left after 2024 for North Carolina, the show vanished in 2025, and ESPN lost a weekly pairing built around two of football’s sharpest minds. Now Peyton Manning has his new partner. Luke Kuechly is stepping into Belichick’s old seat, and The Breakdown is betting on Kuechly’s football brain to make its return worth watching.

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“Kuechly will replace Bill Belichick to join [Peyton] Manning for “The Breakdown” on the ESPN Unlimited app, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a move that has yet to be announced,” reported The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on August 17

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Belichick’s old seat did not open overnight. That opening started with the end of an era in New England.

Belichick’s New England run ended on January 11, 2024, when he and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons. He left with six Super Bowl titles as head coach, nine AFC championships, 17 division crowns, and 333 career wins. In one move, the Patriots closed the book on the most successful coaching era in franchise history, and Belichick entered an NFL season without a team for the first time since 2000.

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With coaching off the table for the moment, Belichick took his football brain to television. Belichick did not stay out of football for long. In 2024, he moved straight into media, teaming with Peyton Manning on ESPN’s The Breakdown, a 30-minute film-room show that debuted on September 6. The pair dissected upcoming Monday Night Football matchups, breaking down tendencies, schemes, and game plans. Belichick also appeared on all 11 ManningCast editions and joined The Pat McAfee Show every Monday, making him one of ESPN’s most visible NFL voices that season.

But the media chapter did not last, as Belichick’s media run lasted just one season. On December 11, 2024, North Carolina hired him as head coach on a five-year deal, pulling him back into football full time. The move was a career first: after decades in the NFL, Belichick was finally entering the college game, something he said he had always wanted to do.

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The former Panthers linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, 2026, but his résumé now stretches well beyond the field. Kuechly has built experience on Panthers radio, landed the No. 1 NFL analyst role at Netflix and reportedly clicked immediately with play-by-play voice Noah Eagle.

Kuechly is joining The Breakdown, not ESPN. The show runs through Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions deal with the network, while Kuechly remains tied to Netflix and CBS. ESPN declined comment.

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Kuechly is now set to take Belichick’s old seat, but the connection between the two goes back years. In a controversial 2013 Patriots-Panthers finish, Tom Brady’s final throw toward Rob Gronkowski was intercepted as Kuechly covered him in the end zone. A flag initially came out, but officials picked it up, sealing Carolina’s win.

The non-call still irked Belichick, but Kuechly always had his respect. “He does everything well,” Belichick said in an interview in 2017. “Very instinctive. Knows where a lot of plays are going either before they get there or very quickly after the ball’s snapped. He’s fast. He’s got good range. Gets sideline-to-sideline. Makes a lot of plays in pursuit.”

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Now, Kuechly replacing Belichick comes at a time when the 74-year-old already has too many things on his plate.

Bill Belichick on hot seat

The Tar Heels head coach is now standing on quicksand. During his debut year in North Carolina, the college football team went 4-8.

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“Disaster, actually,” Josh Pate shared his take on Belichick on his podcast, hinting at the ACC program looking for a change. “It’s a significant disaster. So this is, this is soon to be, you know, pusher broomed on out, and then the North Carolina job opens up.”

It was a forgettable 2025 season for the Tar Heels, who picked up just two ACC wins and were beaten by all three of their in-state rivals. Fixing it in 2026 will not be easy. UNC’s schedule offers little room for recovery.

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They will be facing off against Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, and Louisville while also starting 2026 in Ireland against TCU. If Belichick fails to revive the program, it’ll be the first time the Tar Heels have gone back-to-back seasons without a bowl since 2018 and 2019.

Not to forget, it’s the same trajectory that showed Larry Fedora the exit. Belichick could have used a Hall of Fame boost, too. Instead, the eight-time Super Bowl winner was left out of the 2026 class, adding another awkward chapter to an already uncomfortable stretch.