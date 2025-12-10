Panthers Owner David Tepper Makes Clear Statement on Dave Canales’ Future Amid Playoff Boost

Dave Canales’ Carolina Panthers got a welcome surprise on their bye in week 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ shocking loss to New Orleans Saints gives their playoff hopes a much-needed boost. While there are still 4 games to go, David Tepper is welcoming the success & turnaround the Panthers have enjoyed this season.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
While speaking at a Panthers Event, Tepper spoke on both the Panthers and Charlotte FC.
“It’s not that Shabby, it’s pretty good, it’s all building blocks & we’ll see where we go, you know, we’ll see what happens,” he said while addressing Canales and Dan Morgan.
ADVERTISEMENT
David Tepper on the success of the Panthers and Charlotte FC: “It’s not too shabby.”
Adds: “We’ll see where it goes,” while praising Dave Canales and Dan Morgan for what they’re building. pic.twitter.com/BuzKNPyu8v
(@josephperson) December 9, 2025
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT