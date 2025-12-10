brand-logo
Panthers Owner David Tepper Makes Clear Statement on Dave Canales' Future Amid Playoff Boost

Dec 9, 2025 | 7:13 PM EST

Dave Canales’ Carolina Panthers got a welcome surprise on their bye in week 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ shocking loss to New Orleans Saints gives their playoff hopes a much-needed boost. While there are still 4 games to go, David Tepper is welcoming the success & turnaround the Panthers have enjoyed this season.

While speaking at a Panthers Event, Tepper spoke on both the Panthers and Charlotte FC.

“It’s not that Shabby, it’s pretty good, it’s all building blocks & we’ll see where we go, you know, we’ll see what happens,” he said while addressing Canales and Dan Morgan.

This is a developing story…

