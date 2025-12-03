Panthers Receive Unexpected 7-Figure News After Adam Thielen’s Signing With Steelers

Essentials Inside The Story Thielen seeks final-year role after release request

Adam Thielen’s reunion with Minnesota did not go as planned. The Carolina Panthers shipped the wideout to the Vikings before Week 1, and he was motivated about going back home. But soon, he didn’t see the role he expected, and asked for a release to give him a real shot somewhere else in his final year. Now, even though Thielen is joining the Steelers, the Panthers are still paying part of the bill. Actually, all three teams are.

“Per a waiver claim today, the #Steelers will take on $1.1M of WR Adam Thielen’s contract through the rest of 2025,” Spotrac recently posted an X. “He takes away $3.8M from the Vikings, & another $1.75M from Carolina, the initial owner of this deal.”

Pittsburgh will cover $1.1 million for the rest of the season.

million for the rest of the season. Minnesota is still on the hook for about $3.8 million.

million. Carolina, on the other hand, is paying another $1.75 million.

After a few months, his season looks like a travel itinerary. Thielen bounced between multiple teams in under half a year, and now he’s headed to Pittsburgh after the Steelers put in a waiver claim on him. Yet, the Panthers have had to sign a 7-figure check for the same.

The seven-figure hit caught the Panthers off guard because every sign pointed to Thielen finishing out the year in Minnesota after the Vikings invested heavily to bring him back. Instead, his sudden waiver move and unexpected landing in Pittsburgh left Carolina paying a bill no one saw coming.

After spending around an entire decade with the Vikings, Thielen made the jump to Carolina on a three-year deal ahead of 2023. And the wideout delivered. Over two years with the Panthers, he led the team in receiving, stacking up 151 catches, 1,629 yards, and nine touchdowns across 27 games.

Then came 2025. Thielen returned to Carolina on a one-year, $8.5 million deal that included a $2 million signing bonus and $3.5 million guaranteed. Pretty straightforward on paper, until the contract was divided amongst other teams. Because Adam Thielen’s deal moved through three different teams this year, the money is now split across all three franchises as well.

The Panthers still owe a chunk. The Vikings are picking up their piece. The Steelers, as the most recent team in line, are covering the final seven-figure slice.

The Steelers claim Adam Thielen off waivers

Thielen hit the open market after the Vikings released him just one day after their 26–0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. According to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, this wasn’t a cold business decision. Instead, Thielen’s agent actually requested the release the week before. The reason is simple: With retirement coming at season’s end, Thielen wanted a place where he could make a bigger impact down the stretch.

“Since this past Spring, I knew this was going to be my last season playing in the National Football League,” the WR wrote in a statement. “Given that, the Vikings allowed me the opportunity to go compete elsewhere for the last few weeks of my career.”

Behind Metcalf, though, things thin out fast. The Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Calvin Austin III has only managed 278 yards, averaging just 27.8 per game. That’s why the Thielen addition matters. He’s experienced, reliable, and knows how to find space. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether adding Thielen finally gives this passing game the jump-start it’s been missing, as their playoff push reaches a critical juncture ahead of a top division clash against the Ravens.