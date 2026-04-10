Paternity Controversy Surrounding Cardi B’s Kid With Stefon Diggs Takes New Turn After Offset Demands DNA Test

Cardi B has constantly been facing intense harassment and vitriol online, and recently opened up to her fans on social media, expressing genuine fear for her safety. The backlash intensified after the birth of her baby boy in November 2025 and rumors of her souring relationship with football star Stefon Diggs.

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The situation is further complicated by her ongoing and highly publicized divorce from her ex-partner, Offset. The tension peaked in November 2025, when Offset went on Instagram to claim that Cardi B’s newborn baby was his. He captioned the story:

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“My kid lol.”

Following this, Cardi B also went online to address the series of now-deleted threats she has been receiving just so that some people could post for “fun”. Indirectly through her since-deleted posts, it felt like the posts were addressed to her ex-partner. Since then, the issue has intensified more, as recently Offset requested DNA tests during their divorce proceedings to prove paternity for the youngest child.

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This is because Cardi B and Offset have been in an on-and-off relationship. And Offset has his doubts about whether the newborn baby boy is his or Diggs, as the couple had reconciled and then decided to file for a divorce in 2024.

While a judge reportedly denied the request for the youngest child, they did allow a test for another, adding a painful layer of public doubt to Cardi B’s family dynamic, as per TMZ.

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To prevent the situation from escalating further, a judge has intervened with a strict order. Both Cardi and Offset are now legally prohibited from trash-talking or spreading lies about one another in interviews or on the internet. This move is intended to protect their private business and keep their personal disputes out of the public eye.

Despite the chaos, Cardi is focused on the future and is seeking primary custody of the three children she shares with Offset: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.

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Ultimately, it seems there is no going back for the former couple now. This split feels permanent, with Cardi appearing ready to close this chapter for good and focus on her future.

Between the legal stress, the birth of her first child with Diggs, and the constant pressure from social media “detectives,” she continues to grab media attention with her on-and-off relationship with Diggs.

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Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs back together?

Per rumors, the pop singer and the NFL player had broken up due to Diggs’ personal issues. But the pair seems to have gotten back together as they were spotted together in Washington, D.C., this week.

“That’s her baby daddy and I’m minding my own business!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️🥴” One fan said.

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“I mean they have a child together. Yall think they’re never gna speak again? They’re family now wether they want to be or not,” a fan said.

The rumors started when the NFL star was seen at Cardi’s sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday night. Stefon wasn’t alone; he brought along his mother, Stephanie, and his brother, Trevon Diggs.

Personal trainer Clyde Simmons caught the group on camera and posted the footage to his Instagram Stories. In the videos, Stefon and his family were seen dancing and having a great time while Cardi performed hits like her “Thotiana Remix” verse and “ErrTime.” Simmons captioned one of the clips with,

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“We took over 🤣”

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The real buzz started after the concert. Stefon headed to Cardi’s official afterparty at a club called Throw Social. When it was time to leave, witnesses saw Cardi walk straight to Stefon’s white sports car. After a quick chat, she hopped into the passenger seat, and the two drove off together.

While neither has officially confirmed if they are dating again, their late-night drive has fans convinced that a reconciliation is definitely in the works.