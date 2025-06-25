Patrick Mahomes Announces 6-Figure Award for Kansas City & Texas After Big Milestone With Travis Kelce

A few weeks ago, Patrick Mahomes quietly elevated his charity game with the Vegas Golf Classic, hosted by his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation at Shadow Creek. Between red-carpet moments with Brittany, Travis Kelce showed up alongside fellow NFL stars—and the event raised crucial funding for youth health, wellness, and community initiatives. It wasn’t flashy “fundraising theater,” but another data point in Mahomes’ steady philanthropy trajectory.

Fast forward to today, and Mahomes’ commitment is expanding—this time through academics in the Kansas City and Texas regions. His foundation won’t just tee off; it’s about six-figure awards for students moving the needle in education, mentorship, and access. His latest project will support three new scholarships: the Kansas City Area Scholarship, the Tyler, TX Area Scholarship, and the Lubbock County Scholarship.

“Patrick Mahomes and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation are awarding $150,000 in college scholarships to support high school seniors in Kansas City, the Tyler, TX area, and the Lubbock, TX area! The $10,000 scholarship will recognize 5 Class of 2025 students in each region that epitomize academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement.” The Chiefs‘ quarterback’s foundation shared the official news on social media.

As per the latest initiative from Mahomes’ foundation, each scholarship with award $10K to five high-school seniors within each community (a total of 15 recipients per scholarship, 5 per region). It will emphasize academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement. “Giving back to the communities that have shaped me has always been incredibly important,” Mahomes said.

He went on, “Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we want to support the next generation of leaders and difference-makers. These scholarships are about lifting students up and showing them that their dreams are within reach.” These three programs reflect Mahomes’ connection to each community. Kansas City Area, where he plays for the Chiefs. And this is precisely why Mahomes wants to support local students who are strong leaders and have made a positive impact in their community.

Tyler, Texas, on the other hand, is Mahomes’ hometown. And offering scholarships to top students from this area is his way of giving back to the place. And Lubbock County? Well, that’s where he developed his football skills while playing college football. And now, he’s honoring his college journey by helping others. But that’s not the only announcement from Mahomes.

Sneak Peek from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s steakhouse

A new 1587 Prime Steakhouse is all set to open inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel. It spans nearly 10,000 sq ft over two floors with 238 seats. And let’s just say that the city has a couple of reasons to get excited for this. It’s the involvement of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Safe to guess how the name of the steakhouse “1587 Prime” originated. We’re talking about the jersey numbers of Kelce and Mahomes.

The project is a partnership between Mahomes, Kelce, and the hospitality group Nobel 33. It marks their first restaurant venture in Kansas City. The entrance of the steakhouse mimics a stadium tunnel, flowing into a meat display behind glass refrigerators. It lets guests choose their cuts firsthand. The design promises a refined yet personal touch. Think rich leather accents, understated nods to football heritage, and a striking two-level layout, with a sleek bar on the lower floor and the main dining room and open kitchen elegantly positioned upstairs.

Speaking of the dining experience, expect live music nightly, a curated wine selection, and an open kitchen upstairs where guests can watch chefs in action. As for the menu… well, the full menu is yet to be finalized. But it will definitely include high-quality steaks, A5 Japanese Wagyu, seafood, appetizers, desserts, cocktails, and mocktails.

The construction of the 1587 Prime is in progress. It is visible through behind-the-scenes photos and video previews showing marble bars, custom lighting, chandeliers, and a winding staircase. In the meantime, the fans and especially the Chiefs’ Kingdom can expect 1587 Prime to open in late summer 2025.