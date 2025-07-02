Patrick Mahomes’ Redemption to Force Travis Kelce’s Retirement Despite Chiefs TE’s Contract Demand – Report

This season has the feel of a last collective exhale for NFL icons. Aaron Rodgers traded the New York spotlight for a final mission in Pittsburgh, reportedly calling it his last season. “Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” the veteran said. Matthew Stafford is running out of runway in Los Angeles. Even Joe Flacco’s improbable encore in Cleveland suggests the veteran is here for the one last dance. Yet one name hovers over them all, refusing to declare a finish line: Travis Kelce.

Kelce sounds like a man wedged between conviction and uncertainty. “I don’t know what I’m gonna feel like in March and April next year when I make that decision,” he confessed recently on Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast. But almost in the same breath, he reminded everyone, “But I know that I got one on the contract and I got a hell of a f—— team and we got a lot of f—— talent and I’m pumped for it.”

It’s a paradox only he can solve. And with the Chiefs’ ambitions unchanged, this season might demand his final, defining act. Kelce returned for the 2025 season for what will be the 35-year-old’s 13th season with the Chiefs. And let’s face it—many argued that if Kansas City had completed its three-peat earlier this year, Kelce would have opted to call it a career. But here we are.

After a tough loss to the Eagles, Kelce now has unfinished business. But one question still looms over everyone’s heads: will it be his last season? As per the latest report shared by CBS Sports, if Patrick Mahomes manages to lead the Chiefs to glory next year, the stage will be set for Kelce to finally hang up his cleats. Besides, the 35-year-old tight end is also playing the last season of his two-year deal that he signed last year. So, it makes sense.

When the Chiefs fell short of achieving the historic three-peat, Kelce took some time to decide whether he wanted to continue it or not. The rumor mill was buzzing about his retirement, but he shrugged everything off. “I’m coming for sure,” he told Pat McAfee. The tight end explained that he’s trying to get into the “best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop.”

All in all, if Kelce goes on to lift another Lombardi next year, consider the 2025 season as his last. If he fails to do it? Again, it’s the paradox that only he can solve. After all, he’s already hinting at a possible future deal with the Chiefs.

One last ride or another contract extension for Travis Kelce?

Following the Super Bowl loss, Travis Kelce stepped away from the public spotlight. Fast forward to the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, and the 10x Pro Bowler returned noticeably leaner, about 25 pounds lighter than the previous season ahead of the 2025 campaign. “I’m down some weight from the end of the season last year. This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running. Certainly feeling good, and it’ll pay off,” he said during the minicamp week.

At this point, age 35 is pretty uncommon for star tight ends like Kelce. Not to mention the Chiefs’ tight end is turning 36 in October. And with just one year left on his contract, there is skepticism about his future with the Chiefs. However, Kelce ensured that the organization would surely figure out something for next year. “I got one year on this contract, I know that, and we’ll try to figure out something for next year,” he said.

“The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can’t see myself ever playing anywhere else. We’ll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I’m focused on winning a championship this year.” Kelce inked a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension last year, making him the highest-paid TE at the time. And with the wrap-up of the 2024 season, where he had 97 receptions for 823 yards, his last season of the two-year deal is here—if not of his career.

There’s no shortage of questions swirling around Travis Kelce’s future as the 2025 season approaches. And here’s the thing: everything hinges on how this year unfolds. Will it end in a storybook triumph or another bitter disappointment? That much remains to be seen.