Patrick Mahomes to See Less Game Time After Andy Reid Takes Big QB Decision, Says Chiefs Insider

Gardner Minshew didn’t walk into Kansas City expecting to compete with Patrick Mahomes. That was never the plan. Andy Reid wanted him to complement his #15. A seasoned journeyman with just enough swagger and experience to matter. “I look forward to just working with him (Patrick Mahomes), helping in any way I can. Whether it’s on the practice field or in the meeting room,” Minshew said during his introductory press conference. So, cutting to the chase, Minshew is up for helping in any way he can.

Even Mahomes welcomed the addition with genuine excitement, knowing full well what a steady presence like Minshew can bring to a QB room. “I thought we were going to have a really good quarterback room just in general,” Mahomes said. “I think having Gardner, a guy that loves the game, comes in the right mentality every single day… Having someone that’s going to push me to take chances down the field will be big to continue to work and build our chemistry on the field, but push each other off of it as well.”

However, Pat was being humble and respectful to the guy who had been on a whirlwind pro journey. Minshew went from a solid starting run with the Colts in 2023 to a forgettable stint with the Raiders in 2024. The highs and lows of Minshew Mania have been on full display, with 20 starts over the past two seasons. Yeah, a number that might give an ‘average backup’ at best vibes.

But the move isn’t just about good vibes or locker room energy anymore. According to the Sports Illustrated Chiefs insider, Dominic Minchella, Andy Reid might be gearing up to strategically rest Mahomes more often—and Minshew could play a much larger role than just clipboard duty. “If Minshew can deliver the messages and provide depth to this room, it not only helps Patrick Mahomes’ in-game performance—knowing that, hey, if I need to step out of this game, I can—’cause Gardner Minshew is going to pick me up right where I was. As well as helping head coach Andy Reid.”

The insider continued: “I can see a world where Minshew steps in during a blowout game, to save the arm of Patrick Mahomes. And that would be a great way to keep Mahomes fresh… He ranks, in my opinion, as one of the top 10 backups in the AFC going into this season… I think Gardner Minshew has a lot of potential to really be the locker room guy—the vibes guy—the guy you can rely on.”

Meanwhile, Minshew has earned that level of trust over time. But now he’s also backing by performance. The ex-Raider is back from a broken collarbone, throwing again during Kansas City’s voluntary OTAs. His recovery appears complete, setting him up as a reliable No. 2 behind Mahomes. That leaves Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun battling for the final QB slot.

Reid, too, has publicly backed Minshew’s trajectory. “He’ll definitely be ready for training camp,” Reid said. And the coaching staff didn’t make that call lightly. “We met with him at the combine… brought him up here for one of the 30 visits, had a good visit with him there,” Reid added, underscoring how intentional the Chiefs were in their evaluation.

Now, with a stacked receiving group—Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce—and a reinvigorated offensive line, Kansas City might be positioned to give Mahomes some breathing room for the first time in years.

But is Patrick Mahomes looking for rest?

When Kansas City scooped Minshew up, it looked like a depth move. But it quietly nudged a bigger question. Is Patrick Mahomes looking to get the breather that’s being proposed by the insider? Let’s look at it from a different angle.

The moment Mahomes walked off the field after that Super Bowl LIX loss against the Eagles, it wasn’t just the scoreboard that stung, it was the way it unfolded. Three turnovers. A flat 40–22 defeat. For once, Mahomes looked… human. “These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career,” he told reporters.

But he didn’t just say it. He’s been about it. Weeks after the loss, Mahomes was already back in the gym—leaner, sharper, and by March, looking like he’d dropped a defensive end off his frame. “That was his moment of reckoning,” one fan commented under the viral photo. Another? “The league is in trouble now.”

And if that wasn’t loud enough, Mahomes followed it up with his usual offseason ritual: the Texas sessions. This time with a reloaded cast—Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore, Tonyan Jr., even rookie tight ends. It wasn’t just a throwing session; it was his way of reclaiming the huddle before training camp even began.

So… is rest even on his radar? Not really. Just ask Bobby Stroupe, his longtime trainer. “A pack of wildcats is called a destruction,” he wrote after their final offseason workout. That wasn’t about animals. That was about Mahomes—and what’s coming. Because while most quarterbacks are resting bodies, Mahomes is reloading his.