Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Becomes Kylie Kelce’s Biggest Example in Her Push to Scrap the “WAG” Label

Kylie Kelce has been a familiar face for the Philadelphia Eagles fans since she started dating Jason Kelce in 2014, three years after he was picked by the Eagles. So, Kylie knows what the expectations are and how WAGs are viewed. But she tries to keep herself out of the stigmatized category WAGs are placed in. In her journey of being a revolutionary, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, has been her role model.

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“Well, the interesting part about that is it then puts the focus on these women, and some of them who are, they do have the time or they have the interest in signing up for those opportunities,” shared Kylie on the October 14th episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. “Then it doesn’t even focus on the parts that people would probably actually be interested in. I mean, Brittany Mahomes is a great example of what she’s done for women’s sports and women’s soccer specifically in the Kansas City area is so impressive.

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“And so, like again, you just, like, reducing things that women have going on is I find it underwhelming. I would far rather hear about the stories of how they’re impacting their community, what jobs they hold, what they focused on what their interests were personally.”

According to Kylie, they are viewed as women always signing up to accompany their spouse to games, and it’s only the husbands that soak in the limelight, when the wives too are accomplished in their own lives.

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Following Kylie’s example of Brittany Mahomes’ accomplishments, the Chiefs quarterback’s wife has built a career beyond her last name.

Brittany played forward for the University of Texas at Tyler for four years, becoming the first player in the program’s history to register three hat tricks in one season or over the course of her career. Following her kinesiology degree, she spent a year playing soccer professionally in Iceland before shifting her focus to fitness and business ventures.

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She showed serious interest in improving the women’s sports scene in Kansas. So much so, Brittany became a co-owner of the Kansas City Current after the NWSL awarded an expansion franchise to an ownership group that included her and business leaders Angie and Chris Long in late 2020.

Ownership comes with huge responsibility, and Brittany has balanced things brilliantly, managing her three children and her career. She promoted the Kansas City Current’s upcoming attendance drive by sharing the club’s announcement on her Instagram Stories on October 12. The team is aiming for 18,000 supporters at its October 25 matchup against the Washington Spirit, which will feature the “One Current 2026: Bigger Home. Bigger Future” event.

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That’s how Brittany still continues to break free of the mold the WAGs are put under. While Kylie looks up to the Chiefs’ quarterback’s wife, she too has a career of her own and is known beyond being Jason Kelce’s wife.

She is popular for her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, which has 535K subscribers on YouTube. It was launched in December 2024 and quickly reached No. 1 on the charts. Beyond her ownership role, Kylie has also built her own platform.

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Like Brittany, Kylie, too, was a sports player. She played Division III field hockey in college. She has also coached field hockey at Philadelphia’s Lower Merion High School.

“Even for the people who don’t choose to play after high school, they still get to take that away,” Kylie made her intentions clear about her contributions to the society. “So we want them to be more confident when they leave. We want them to be able to work with a team, whether that’s athletically or in a workplace or in a classroom. Ultimately, I’m trying to help them win at life. So all of those character-building opportunities are things that we focus on mostly.”

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To NFL fans, Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce might simply be the wives of their favorite stars. However, their individual accomplishments have also earned them recognition in their own right.