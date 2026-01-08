Bill Belichick Had a Secret Reason to Sign Tom Brady’s Competitor Tim Tebow, Reveals Former Patriots Star

Essentials Inside The Story Bill Belichick’s decision to sign Tim Tebow went beyond his on-field skill set.

Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden later shed light on what really unfolded during Tebow’s short stint in New England.

Over time, Tom Brady built a strong bond with Tebow during their time together.

When the New England Patriots signed former Broncos and Jets quarterback Tim Tebow in 2013, it was motivated by Bill Belichick’s belief that Tebow could be used in whatever role best suited the team. In contrast, former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden recently revealed a different story, confirming that Tom Brady was central to the real reason.

“Looking back at it now, I saw what Bill and Josh were trying to do,” said Brandon Bolden on the Games with Names podcast. “They were trying to put a fire under Tom. Tom isn’t the person to f–k with like that. He took that personally. If Tebow comes out there and he completes a pass, Tom’s about to go 10 out of 10 for this draft. And then Mallet didn’t make it any better because Mallet was like, ‘ You’re not taking my number two spot. ‘ Those two would just have f—ing battles.”

According to Bolden, Brady took the signing personally. He shared that the competitive atmosphere almost grew even more intense because of the existing backup, Ryan Mallett. He also fought hard to protect his position from the newcomer. Bolden made it clear that in certain ways, Tebow pushed the entire quarterback room to a higher level of intensity.

For Tim Tebow, though, signing with the Patriots felt like a fresh start after a disappointing run with the New York Jets. He viewed it as a chance to learn from the best and eventually become the ‘heir apparent’ to Tom Brady.

Tebow was excited to train under a legend, believing he could use that experience to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Unlike his time in New York, where he faced a massive media circus and a shaky starter in Mark Sanchez, New England offered him a more controlled environment under Belichick.

Ultimately, Tebow’s lofty goals did not match the reality on the field. While he worked hard during training camp, it became clear that he couldn’t play at the level of Brady. The Patriots released him before the final roster deadline. And he never got the chance to lead the team.

While Tebow’s dream of becoming the next elite New England quarterback failed, Belichick’s hidden plan succeeded. The competition ensured that Tom Brady remained as motivated and dominant as ever, with a passer rating of 97.0 with 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions in 285 games for the Patriots in his career.

And well, somewhere along the way, Tom Brady developed a genuine bond with Tebow.

Tom Brady didn’t take Tim Tebow’s departure lightly

Back then, after Tebow was waived, Tom Brady spoke publicly about how much he enjoyed Tebow’s presence. During an interview on WEEI’s Dennis & Callahan Show, Brady opened up about their two and a half months working together. He described Tebow as a talented player and a great friend.

“I enjoyed being around him very much,” Brady said of Tebow on the Dennis & Callahan Show on WEEI Sports Radio in Boston. “He’s a very talented football player, and to have a chance to spend a couple of months with him and kind of become a friend of his was a great thing.”

Imago Aug. 13, 2013 – Foxborough, Florida, U.S. – DANIEL WALLACE Times.New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, and Tim Tebow (5) run drills as they hold a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Foxborough, Mass. on Tuesday, August 13, 2013. Florida News – Aug. 13, 2013 – ZUMAs70_

“Yesterday we were talking about a lot of the quarterbacks that have been through our team over the years, and everyone brings a unique skill set and attitude to the table,” he said. “I really enjoyed being with him.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also shared at that time how he truly wanted Tim Tebow to make the team’s final roster. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Kraft expressed his personal fondness for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“I love Tim Tebow, and I very much wanted him on the team,” Kraft said in an appearance on CBS’s ‘This Morning.’ “If you look, four of the last five years we’ve only carried two quarterbacks, and you know when a cut-down time comes, you need those last three or four positions for depth.”

The Patriots typically only carry two quarterbacks, and they needed the remaining spots for other positions. Because the team decided to stick with Tom Brady and backup Ryan Mallett, there simply wasn’t enough room to keep Tebow as a third option.

Tebow’s time with the Patriots ended after a preseason where he struggled to find consistency, completing 11 of 30 passes across three games. Although he ended his preseason on a high note with two touchdown passes against the New York Giants, it wasn’t enough to secure his spot.