Boston Journalist Erupts at Tom Brady For Super Bowl LX Claim Against Drake Maye’s Patriots

Felger compares Brady to a Celtic icon after Patriots snub

Vrabel’s Super Bowl return adds irony to Brady debate

Boston sports radio host Michael Felger is once again aiming at Tom Brady, and this time, he’s comparing the legendary quarterback to NBA icon Larry Bird, but not in a way that honors their greatness. The tension follows Brady’s recent admission that he won’t be cheering for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

“He just does not give a crap about Boston, Patriots fans, or the Patriots. He doesn’t. We have had a few of those,” Felger emphatically expressed on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I have always sort of equated him to Larry Bird. How often did he ever come back? There’s a ton of ex-Celtics who bleed green. They show up, and they are present. So, Brady’s like Bird. He does not give a crap about Boston, the Patriots, or any of you.”

Felger drew a sharp parallel between Brady and Bird, noting that while many former Celtics “bleed green” and remain present in the community, Bird moved on to the Indiana Pacers and rarely looked back. Bird’s decision followed a frustrating stint in the Boston front office, where he felt his voice wasn’t heard. Felger suggests Brady is following a similar path, treating his 20-year legacy as a “closed chapter” while he focuses on his new roles as a broadcaster and minority owner of the Raiders.

Imago Sport Themen der Woche KW02 Sport Bilder des Tages PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 12: NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend and Fox commentator Tom Brady smiles before the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 12th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 12 NFC Wild Card Playoffs – Packers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250112014

Felger, who has a long history of criticizing Brady’s lifestyle and decisions, argued that this proves Brady never truly cared about Boston or its fans. During an episode of the Felger & Mazz radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the hosts also pointed to another example of a 180-degree turn: Brady used to promote eating healthy back in the day, and now he’s doing Pizza Hut commercials.

This neutral stance has sparked significant backlash among Patriots fans and the media, especially since the team recently built a massive statue of Brady at Gillette Stadium.

While Brady has offered some guidance to the Patriots’ new young quarterback, Drake Maye, his refusal to pull for the team under the new Mike Vrabel era feels like a “gut punch” to a city that still treats him as its greatest hero.

Why isn’t Tom Brady supporting his ex-team, the Patriots?

Drake Maye is preparing for a high-stakes showdown against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. While the tension on the field is palpable, much of the pre-game conversation has centered on the notable neutrality of a former New England icon.

Despite the deep ties to the region, Tom Brady has refrained from publicly backing his former team, with a public claim against Drake Maye’s Patriots, calling for the best team to win. Speaking in the latest episode of the Let’s Go podcast, Brady spoke about the upcoming game.

“May the best team win,” Brady stated. “In terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position.”

Now serving as a lead broadcaster for FOX Sports and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady has been careful to maintain professional distance, avoiding any perception of favoritism as the Patriots return to the spotlight.

The Patriots’ return to the Super Bowl stage marks a definitive turning point for a franchise that has spent years searching for its identity following Brady’s departure in 2019. The team’s rapid revitalization is largely attributed to the leadership of Mike Vrabel.

For Vrabel, this championship game is also a significant personal milestone. Having won three Super Bowls as a linebacker playing alongside Brady in New England, he now faces the rare opportunity to secure a title for the same franchise as both a player and a head coach.

As the city of Boston rallies behind this new era of leadership, the sports world is waiting to see if Vrabel can recreate the championship magic of the past and officially lead the Patriots back to the pinnacle of the NFL.