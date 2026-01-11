“Broken Forearm, Broken Thumb”: Tom Brady’s 3X Super Bowl Champ Teammate Sends Rousing Playoff Message to Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady’s longtime former teammate delivers an important message to the Patriots.

The Patriots are gearing up for the upcoming game while dealing with an extended injury list.

All eyes are now on the “next Tom Brady” to see if he can live up to the growing expectations.

The New England Patriots will be hosting their first home playoff game since Tom Brady ended his celebrated tenure six years ago. Both he and his former teammate, Patrick Chung, who spent 10 seasons playing side by side, never miss a chance to lift the current squad. Just two days after Brady praised the group for an incredible rebound, Chung also stepped in with an important reminder for the team.

“Broken forearm, broken thumb, torn wrist, knees, shoulders, heel, foot, fractured ribs, etc.—playoffs and Super Bowls were all worth it,” former Patriots safety Patrick Chung stated on his Instagram, along with a few pictures from his tenure. “Go make a name for yourself this year!”

Apparently, the Patriots are heading into the playoffs with a roster thinned out by an extended list of injuries.

Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga will miss the wild card game after being sidelined for a third straight week with a foot injury. On the other hand, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., and outside linebacker Harold Landry III are all listed as questionable.

Despite these setbacks, the three times super bowl champion is reminding the current squad that injury woes don’t have to stop them from reaching their goals.

He knows exactly what they are going through, as his own career was defined by his ability to play through an incredible amount of physical injuries.

Chung holds a rare NFL record as the only player to reach the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons. He achieved this feat by pushing through a long list of injuries, including a broken arm, a torn wrist, and fractured ribs. The only year he opted out was the 2020 season to be with his family before he called it a career in March 2021.

It makes perfect sense why former Patriot Patrick Chung has so much faith in this team. New England is currently led by two major award favorites: head coach Mike Vrabel, who is a top candidate for Coach of the Year, and quarterback Drake Maye, who is in the running for NFL MVP. While Vrabel and Maye are getting most of the spotlight, the real secret to the team’s success has been the massive improvement of the offensive line.

The turnaround in the ‘trenches’ has been incredible. Just one year ago, the Patriots’ offensive line was ranked as the worst in the league. This season, they have completely transformed into a top-tier unit, ranking 9th in run blocking and 14th in pass protection.

For years, the Patriots have struggled to find postseason success in the post-Tom Brady era. They haven’t won a playoff game without him since 1997. And so, the upcoming game at Gillette Stadium is their chance to start a winning new era.

While many are focused on what’s ahead, it’s hard for players to ignore how much Drake Maye reminds them of Tom Brady. His playing style is so similar to the legend that both teammates and experts are starting to believe this team has a real edge over the Chargers.

Teammates can’t help but notice similarities between Drake Maye and Tom Brady’s play styles

It’s no secret to Patriots fans that analysts are already drawing comparisons between rookie QB Drake Maye and Tom Brady. While the ‘next Brady’ narrative is a thrilling prospect, it is far too early to crown him based on career trajectory alone.

However, even if Maye hasn’t reached Brady’s legendary status on the field yet, he is already mirroring the personality traits that defined TB12’s success—specifically, a relentless, almost pathological competitive drive.

Stories are beginning to emerge from the locker room that reveal a side of Maye not always visible on game film. Starting center Garrett Bradbury recently noted that Maye’s intensity boils over during simple games like cards or ping-pong.

“His competitiveness comes out every day,” Bradbury said. “Whether we’re playing ping-pong or cards, it doesn’t matter. Any sort of activity you can compete in, he’s going to sign up for it.”

Longtime fans will recognize this immediately. Brady was famously unable to stomach a loss in any arena. Maye attributes this fire to his childhood, where growing up with several older brothers turned every household activity into a battle. He admits that if someone is keeping score, he’ll do whatever it takes to win.

As the Patriots head into their first playoff game since 2021, that “win-at-all-costs” mindset might be exactly what they need to defy the odds against a tough opponent this weekend.