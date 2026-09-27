“Can’t Force Anything”: Mike Vrabel Sends a Strong Message to Drake Maye as Patriots QB Takes Blame for Jaguars Loss

There’s a similarity when you look at the first three weeks of the 2025 and 2026 seasons of the New England Patriots. The unit started 1-2 after losing the first and third games in both seasons. At the same time, however, you will find a stark difference in quarterback Drake Maye’s performance in both seasons.

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For broader context, Maye had recorded 785 yards, 5 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions through the first three weeks of last season. This season, however, he has tallied 585 yards, just one touchdown, and 6 interceptions, with the two coming in the most recent matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Evidently, it makes you wonder whether Drake Maye is in a slump. Head coach Mike Vrabel answered that question following the team’s disappointing 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Vrabel is certainly expecting better from his quarterback.

“I think he (Maye) knows what to do,” said Vrabel after the game. “I think we have to do it better. We all want to make plays, we just have to make them good ones. And if it’s not there, we have to make good decisions… we can’t force anything.”

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Maye finished the Week 3 matchup with 14-of-25 for 199 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, three sacks, while also fumbling once. His three turnovers came at crucial moments against Jacksonville.

In the first quarter, the ball slipped from his hand as he began his throwing action. Subsequently, DaVon Hamilton recovered the fumble. Then, in the second quarter, Maye’s third-and-goal pass from the Jaguars’ 2-yard line was intercepted by Travis Hunter in the end zone. Lastly, in the third quarter, Jarrian Jones jumped Maye’s throw to Kyle Williams, intercepting it and returning the ball to Jacksonville’s 6-yard line.

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After that went down, Drake Maye addressed the media and acknowledged that the Patriots’ offensive struggles were unacceptable while also taking the blame for his disappointing performance.

“At least this point, I think the ball starts rolling like that, but can’t get out on the way and can’t get out of my own way personally. So we got to look myself in the mirror and take it to the turning point. You know, it’s week three,” said Maye after the game.

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“At the same time, we got to get some fuel and realize that what we’re doing out there offensively is unacceptable for three weeks. So I got to start with myself and then leave these guys, and we got to get back after them.”

The Patriots’ offensive struggles through the first three weeks are hard to ignore. While the team is struggling to protect the ball, they are also struggling to put up the points on the board. New England has scored 10 points against Seattle, 20 against Pittsburgh, and six against Jacksonville, averaging just 12 points per game through three weeks.

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That puts them at 36 total points, and their Week 3 collapse against Jacksonville was particularly damaging because the Jaguars entered the game with the league’s No. 18-ranked defense by total yards. After the loss, Mike Vrabel acknowledged the offensive woes and the things that he and his team need to fix.

“Well, my concern level is very high for this football team. I just want to coach and improve,” said Vrabel. “So I think that’s the biggest thing is when you come off a game like that you just want to get back and work and there’s nothing you can do about it but we have to take care of the football and I mean we can’t force things, we can’t do things on in all three phases that you know end up getting a beat. So, certainly, we have to fix a lot of things.”

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That said, New England will now face the Buffalo Bills on the road next week. And at the same time, the debate around Drake Maye’s struggles with ball protection will persist.