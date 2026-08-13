Christian Gonzalez Fighting Against “Obsolete” Contract as Patriots Receive $35M Update

Less than a month ago, the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted that he’ll make Christian Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback, resetting the CB market in the league. Training camp is about to be over, and the 2026 season is fast approaching. Which makes you wonder: Is that something that Gonzalez wants? Perhaps not.

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According to Patriots insider Tom E. Curran, Gonzalez wants to reset the cornerback market, yes. But at the same time, the 24-year-old CB doesn’t want his contract to become outdated too quickly because the NFL salary cap is expected to rise significantly.

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“The endgame is very simple. In my estimation, what my understanding is, Christian Gonzalez does not want his contract to be obsolete within seven months,” Curran said on Arbella Early Edition. “When the new league year comes and the salary cap goes from $301 [million] to $330 million, the first corner who comes up under that new cap is going to sign for $34 [million], $35 [million]. So what Christian Gonzalez would like is not to be treated as if he’s at the table in 2026, but be treated as if he’s at the table in 2027. And he’d prefer for his contract to not be obsolete in 2028, either.”

Gonzalez’s potential decision amid contract negotiations carries significant weight because it’s the script we’ve seen before. Back in 2024, the Denver Broncos signed corner Patrick Surtain II on a $96 million deal, making him the highest-paid corner in the league. Fast forward to now, Surtain is the seventh-highest-paid CB in the league.

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For now, Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is the highest-paid CB in annual average income with $31.1 million, followed by Trent McDuffie ($31 million), Ahmad Gardner ($30.1 million), Derek Stingley Jr. ($30 million), Jaycee Horn ($25 million), Jalen Ramsey ($24.1 million), and Surtain ($24 million). The Patriots, meanwhile, has already admitted that Christian Gonzalez will be the new market leader in the league.

“We love Christian Gonzalez,” said Kraft in July. “We love him as a player, as a person. That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL. And coincidentally, it’s the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history. We’re glad we drafted him and he’s developed here, and we hope he’ll be with us for a long time.”

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Gonzalez, however, is reportedly considering becoming the highest-paid CB not as per the 2026 salary cap but as per the 2027 and 2028 salary cap. In short, Gonzalez does not want his agents and the Patriots to negotiate as though they are looking only at today’s market in 2026. Per Robert Kraft, Christian Gonzalez will carry an average annual value above $31 million. Whether the CB would agree to those terms, however, remains to be seen, as the CB may demand a deal worth over $35 million per year.