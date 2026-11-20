The New England Patriots wide receiver A. J. Brown has hit a rough patch professionally. Down with a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions, the wide receiver will be out “a little while.” However, Brown’s better half, Kelsey Nicole Riley, has something big to celebrate. As she dropped a personal update, congratulations poured in.

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“By the GRACE OF GOD , guess who’s officially a licensed RN 🥹🤍 For those who don’t know, I started nursing school back in the beginning 2021 . I did one yr of nursing school in Houston. I got pregnant end of 2021 and decided to move to Tennessee beginning of 2022 where I transferred to go to school there and was supposed to continue Sept 2024. That didn’t happen because we moved to Philly … I decided to just sit down for a couple years lol. I started back nursing school again in 2024 while juggling being a mom, friend, supporting partner, and everything else that comes with those titles,” shared Riley.

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This update has been a surprise for a lot of fans.

Riley’s journey through college involved balancing academics with a demanding athletic schedule. After growing up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, she enrolled at Texas Southern University in Houston, where she played outfield for the softball team. Her performances earned her a .336 batting average across three seasons and First Team All-Conference recognition in 2017. She eventually graduated in 2019 with a degree in health administration and was also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

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However, later on, Brown’s wife changed paths. Following her college graduation, Riley turned her attention toward healthcare and began working as a patient access representative. She always had plans to gain more knowledge and degrees in the field. In 2021, she announced that she had been accepted into nursing school, bringing her closer to her goal of pursuing a career in nursing.

Finally, her dream came true.

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“2 years later, November 18, 2026, I can finally say it all paid off. All the anxiety, stress, missed trips, late nights and early mornings, flying back and forth plus moving again, were worth it . And the HUGEST THANK YOU to all my family and friends who pushed me, held me accountable and supported me. I LOVE YALL the most 🤍🤍,” she wrote.

Throughout her journey, she had Brown by her side. However, since the beginning, they had kept their relationship a secret.

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With the Pacific Ocean stretching out behind them, the couple celebrated their special day surrounded by their closest friends and family, away from the usual media attention.

The couple kept their wedding celebrations close to home, choosing an intimate evening ceremony at Montage Laguna Beach. Their son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., and Brown’s daughter, Jersee, were among the family members present. Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also attended as a groomsman, while guests followed a brown-themed dress code.

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“[Marriage] means tying the knot and tying the covenant with God; me, her and God and making this thing official,” Brown told People. “It means the world, to be honest, that someone I care about deeply and love, to make her my wife and give her my last name, it means everything.”

Now that Brown’s better half hit a milestone, fans are now pouring in their best wishes.

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“So awesome!!! Congrats❤️,” shared Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael.

“Congratulations. All the best!” shared The Athletic’s ex-reporter Dianna Russini.

“Congratulations beautiful 🥰 Welcome to the world of Nursing,” shared a fan.

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“Congratulations 💕💕,” wrote another fan.

“Huge congratulations to you!! 🍾. Beauty and Brains!! I love it!!” read another fan.

“Congratulations Kels 💖🩺,” wrote a fan.

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“Congratulations girly,” read the comment.