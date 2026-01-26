Drake Maye Breaks Tom Brady’s 41-Game Record in Just 3 Games During Patriots-Broncos

In a throwback defensive slugfest where every yard was earned, it wasn’t an arm but a pair of legs that rewrote the Patriots’ history books. The New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX with a gritty 10-7 victory, but the performance of quarterback Drake Maye stole the show for a reason no one saw coming, as he went on to break a record held by the legendary Tom Brady.

“Drake Maye passes Tom Brady for the most playoff rushing yards by a QB in @Patriots history. Brady played 41 playoff games for New England… This is Maye’s 3rd,” the NFL posted on their X handle.

In just his third career playoff game, Maye surpassed (141) the 136 rushing yards Tom Brady accumulated over 41 postseason contests with the Patriots, cementing his place in the franchise’s playoff history.

Since the Broncos’ defense was playing very well and making it hard to throw the ball, Maye used his legs to move the offense. One of his most important plays was a 28-yard run on a long third down. That run helped the Patriots keep the ball for over nine minutes, which eventually led to a field goal. He also scored the team’s only touchdown on a 6-yard run.

But that wasn’t all. Maye won a playoff game in Denver on his very first attempt, something Brady failed to do in his entire career. Brady was 0-3 against the Broncos on the road during the playoffs, as his Patriots lost 27-13 in the 2005 divisional round, 26-16 in the 2013 AFC Championship Game, and 20-18 in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

In fact, Maye has as many wins against the Broncos (1) in the postseason as Brady had in his 23-year NFL career. That’s not all, as the 23-year-old also joined Brady as the only quarterback in the franchise’s history to lead his team to the Super Bowl in their second NFL season.

But the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy didn’t come with its share of hiccups. Before the game, coach Mike Vrabel told Maye he had to clean up his fumbling issues, as he had fumbled six times in his last two games. Maye listened and played a very clean game. He finished with 65 rushing yards, 86 passing yards, and most importantly, zero turnovers.

By protecting the ball and using his speed, Maye proved he can lead the team to a win even when the game is difficult.

The Patriots capitalize on a costly mistake by the Broncos’ QB

With star quarterback Bo Nix sidelined by a broken ankle, backup Jarrett Stidham took the field for the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

The game started with a spark of hope when Stidham connected on a massive 52-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr., which led to a Denver touchdown. However, the momentum quickly shifted. Stidham’s lack of experience showed when he fumbled the ball deep in his own territory, giving the Patriots an easy chance to tie the game at 7-7. As the snow got heavier in the second half, the field became a slippery mess, making it nearly impossible for either team to score.

The difference in the game came down to mistakes. While Patriots quarterback Drake Maye didn’t put up big numbers, he protected the football. On the other side, Stidham threw a late interception that sealed Denver’s fate. The Patriots took a 10-7 lead on a short field goal, and while Denver had a chance to tie it, their kicker missed a field goal in the swirling wind.

In the end, it seems the Broncos’ championship hopes disappeared the moment Bo Nix was injured the week prior. While the Broncos’ impressive 15-4 season ends one game short of the Super Bowl, the Patriots now turn their attention to Super Bowl LX.