Drake Maye & More React as Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Announces Concerning Medical Update

TreVeyon Henderson’s second season has been a stark contrast to his rookie year. He played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. This time around, however, he started the season on the sidelines after slipping while making a cut during practice on August 24 and injuring his ankle. The New England Patriots‘ RB subsequently missed the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Another setback followed in October, when Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn tackled him near the sideline after an 11-yard run, leaving him with a high ankle sprain. Henderson returned against the Jets and Bears but missed the Patriots’ next game against the Miami Dolphins, with the team listing him as ill. However, his latest absence turned out to be far more serious than that designation suggested.

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“I would like to provide an official statement regarding the medical condition I’ve been experiencing,” wrote Henderson in an Instagram post. “Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.”

Henderson also explained how the episode has affected his physical abilities, making his recovery particularly important.

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I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions,” he added.

He also made it clear that his long-term health comes before football, saying he is committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health.

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The timeline of his absence also provides some context. After the Patriots’ October 22 loss to the Chicago Bears, Henderson participated in two practices before appearing on the injury report with an illness designation on October 29. He hasn’t practiced since. New England subsequently ruled him out against Miami on November 1, and he was also ruled out of the Patriots’ November 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Neither Henderson nor the team has publicly provided a more specific diagnosis.

Now, as he revealed his health condition, support has started to pour in for the 24-year-old running back.

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“Blessings and prayers my brudda🙏🏽,” wrote the Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas, while Will Campbell wrote “Love u brotha,” and quarterback Drake Maye dropped a simple “❤️.”

Meanwhile, TreVeyon Henderson’s fans also chimed in to offer support and pray for the running back, as one person wrote, “Praying!!! 🙏,” while another added, “god speed brotha 🙏🏼.”

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Henderson’s rookie campaign offers a better picture of what the Patriots could be missing while he recovers. Beyond his 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, he added 35 receptions for 221 yards and another score, finishing with 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns. He also averaged 5.1 yards per carry, setting a Patriots franchise record for a rookie. His contributions extended into the postseason, where he appeared in all four playoff games as New England reached Super Bowl LX.

His production has been more limited this season, with Henderson recording 203 rushing yards on 52 carries (3.9 yards per attempt), along with five receptions for 45 yards, through six games. His explosive runs have also become less frequent. According to the Patriots’ Week 8 injury report analysis, he had just one run of at least 15 yards this season, compared with 11 during his rookie campaign.

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Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson had become the clear lead back. Over the four games entering Week 8, Stevenson was playing 64.8% of New England’s offensive snaps. In Week 7 against Chicago, he played 68% of the offensive snaps. And when the Patriots ruled TreVeyon Henderson out of the Dolphins game, New England essentially went with Stevenson and Corey Kiner.

Stevenson handled 46 of the Patriots’ 60 offensive snaps against Miami, accounting for roughly 77% of the workload. Kiner played 11 snaps, while Lan Larison featured on five. Stevenson also finished with 82 rushing yards on 19 carries, giving New England a reliable option in Henderson’s absence. Kiner provided some depth with seven carries for 38 yards, including a 20-yard run.

In his statement, the running back thanked the Patriots organization and everyone who has supported him during his illness.

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“My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support. We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery.”

For now, Henderson’s health remains the priority, with the Patriots likely to exercise caution rather than rush him back. While there is no clear timetable for his return, the hope will be that the young running back can make a full recovery and eventually get back on the field this season.