Drake Maye Reveals Best Advice From Tom Brady Ahead of Super Bowl LX With Patriots

The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019, and the spotlight is firmly on their young star, Drake Maye. In just his second season as a starting quarterback, Maye has successfully led the team to an AFC East title and a spot in the championship game. As the big game approaches, Maye revealed that he has received some invaluable wisdom from NFL legend Tom Brady.

“Best advice Tom Brady has given me? I’ve met Tom a few times, and one of the best things that he has said is: there are no shortcuts to it. There are no shortcuts to putting in the work. Now, there’s proof in the pudding, knowing that the shortcuts people take—or try to take—aren’t worth it if you want to get the most out of what you put into it. He’s been great at that, and he obviously showed that throughout his career.” Maye said during the Super Bowl Opening Night.

This philosophy is exactly how Tom Brady lived his life and built his career. When he first came out of California, many NFL teams didn’t believe in him and thought he wasn’t talented enough to be drafted. However, he proved everyone wrong by working harder than anyone else. That dedication helped him overcome every obstacle and lead his teams to seven championship titles, making him a permanent legend in sports history.

Brady’s incredible career stats, including 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns, are a direct result of that relentless work ethic. He didn’t just rely on natural talent; he earned every bit of his success through discipline. Now that he is retired, he is passing this same simple message down to the next generation of quarterbacks.

Brady’s support for Maye hasn’t been limited to private conversations; the seven-time champion has also praised the young quarterback publicly during his broadcasts on Fox Sports. Maye’s performance this season has been great, making him the first Patriot to become an MVP finalist since Brady himself won the award in 2017.

While Maye faces a tough challenge against Seattle’s Sam Darnold, he is entering the stadium with the mindset that his preparation and dedication will be the keys to victory. After years of struggling to find a successor to the Brady era, the Patriots seem to have found their next leader in Maye. Now what remains to be seen is which team emerges victorious.

Drake Maye opens up on his injury speculation before Super Bowl XL

New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye has addressed concerns regarding a potential shoulder injury as the team prepares for Super Bowl LX. During the event’s opening media night on Monday, the 23-year-old downplayed any health issues, stating that he feels great following a full throwing session.

Maye expressed confidence in his recovery, noting that his recent practice felt completely normal and that he is looking forward to finishing the week of preparation with the rest of the team.

“I feel good. I’ll be just fine,” Maye said via NFL.com. “I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep.”

This season has been a breakout year for Maye. He led the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first division title in years. Along the way, he put up huge numbers, throwing for nearly 4,400 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s the main reason New England is finally back in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven seasons.