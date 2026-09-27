Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Gets Unnecessarily Hounded by Fans After Patriots QB’s Embarrassing Display Against Jaguars

Drake Maye started the 2026 season on a disappointing note, throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. As that happened, criticism against the quarterback was evident. However, the criticism even reached his wife, Ann Michael, as fans flooded the comments section of her TikTok posts while taking digs at Maye.

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Fast forward to now, the week has changed and so has the opponent, but Maye’s struggles with protecting the football and the criticism in Ann’s comment section continue. The quarterback threw a pair of interceptions in a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fumbled once.

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As Ann shared another TikTok post, fans once again started criticizing the New England Patriots quarterback.

“Tell drake to lock tf in,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m gonna need you to have a serious talk with Drake Maye.”

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The comments surfaced amid the Week 3 matchup, as the Patriots lost 35-6 to the Jaguars. Maye completed 14-of-25 passes for 199 yards, no touchdown, threw two interceptions, took 2 sacks, and fumbled once.

The first turnover came late in the first quarter, with New England driving while the game was still scoreless. The Patriots had reached the Jacksonville 35-yard line, facing first-and-10. Maye dropped back and appeared to be preparing to throw toward Kyle Williams, who had one-on-one coverage on a post route.

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However, as he began his throwing motion, the ball came loose from his hand. Jacksonville defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton recovered at the Jaguars’ 38-yard line. The turnover proved costly. Jacksonville turned it into a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive, with Trevor Lawrence finding rookie Josh Cameron for a 12-yard touchdown. That gave Jacksonville a 7-0 lead.

“Ann Michael can you ask Drake wtf that was…” wrote another person.

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Subsequently, Drake Maye followed it with his first interception of the night. New England was trailing 14-3 but had moved deep into Jacksonville territory and reached third-and-goal from the Jaguars’ 2-yard line with just over a minute remaining in the half.

Maye rolled to his right on a play-action pass and targeted tight end Efton Chism III toward the back of the end zone. Instead, Jacksonville cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter jumped the pass and secured it in the end zone, getting both feet down before going out of bounds. For Hunter, the pick carried significant weight, as it was the first interception of his NFL career.

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“Girl respectfully tell him to lock tf in i cant watch this,” the criticism continued, as another person chimed in to add, “Did you poison drakes cookies?”

Meanwhile, Maye’s second interception came in the third quarter. Maye threw toward Kyle Williams along the sideline, but Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones read the pass and jumped the route. Jones intercepted the ball and returned it 32 yards to the Patriots’ 5-yard line. Subsequently, the Jaguars needed only one play to capitalize, as they scored a touchdown on the ensuing snap.

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After a disappointing performance, the criticism from the fans was evident.

“He selling my fantasy team bro,” one person wrote. Another added, “what have you done to my qb?” as fans targeted Drake Maye’s wife.

That said, the Patriots are now down to a 1-2 start to the season after making the Super Bowl last season. Now, New England will face the division rival Buffalo Bills on the road next week. And certainly, Maye will remain under the microscope.