Patriots Exec Gives Cryptic Answer on Stefon Diggs’ Return With Chiefs Emerging as Potential Suitors

It’s wild how the NFL works sometimes. You can play like a superstar and still end up looking for a new job. Take Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots, for example. Diggs was a huge reason the team made it all the way to Super Bowl LX. He even became the first Patriot pass-catcher to rack up over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since 2019. But despite all that success on the field, the team still let him go. Now, one of the best receivers in the league is a free agent again.

But there’s been a slight change in the player’s story. As per reports, the Patriots haven’t totally ruled out bringing Stefon Diggs back into the fold. Eliot Wolf, the executive vice president of the player personnel of the team, has made a statement

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“Eliot Wolf on the #Patriots possibly bringing back WR Stefon Diggs:

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‘I never like to rule anything out. There are always different scenarios that come up. Whether you have an injury, a scheme shift, or whatever the case may be. Don’t wanna close the door on anything.’” Carlos A. Lopez stated in a post on his X account.

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The Patriots originally signed Diggs to a three-year deal in 2025 with a base value of 63.5 million; the value could additionally include an additional $5.5 million, totaling up to $69 million. However, they were savvy with the fine print. They structured the contract in such a way that they could walk away after just one season without a massive financial headache.

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It wasn’t like Diggs performed poorly; he recorded 4 touchdowns while covering 1,013 yards with a total of 85 receptions in the 2025 season.

As the team entered the 2026 season, the math just didn’t work for New England. Diggs carried a $26.5 million cap hit, and releasing him freed up $16.8 million. The team needed the money to strengthen the roster around quarterback Drake Maye.

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Even just waiting by a week would have triggered another $6 million in guaranteed money. Beyond the money, the team also has to weigh his age (32) and a lingering legal situation following an arrest in December.

Now that we have seen the statement by the team’s executive and how the team let him go, the question remains if the door is still open. Then why would a team let go of such a potential player after just one season? It’s a classic leverage play. At 32 years old and with legal questions hanging over him, Diggs might find that other teams aren’t willing to offer him a massive payday.

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The Patriots already seem to have weighed the possibility that if the market stayed quiet, the Patriots could potentially “re-sign” him for a much lower, team-friendly price. And to no surprise, as of the writing of this news, Diggs is still a free agent.

The ball is entirely in Diggs’s court, whether he is willing to take a pay cut to stay in a system where he clearly succeeded, or will he look for one last big check elsewhere?

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The Chiefs might be a great landing spot for Stefon Diggs

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a critical rebuilding phase after one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. The 2025 campaign was a major reality check for the franchise, as they finished with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

While Patrick Mahomes managed to produce solid numbers, his season was cut short by a serious ACL injury in December. But even before that setback, the offense struggled to find its rhythm, particularly in a passing game that lacked its usual explosiveness.

The team’s biggest weakness showed up in the receiving corps, where consistency was elusive. No Kansas City wideout topped 900 yards last season, underscoring the need for a true No. 1 target. That gap makes a veteran like Stefon Diggs an intriguing option as the Chiefs look to strengthen their offense.

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According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, the Chiefs should explore adding a proven veteran in free agency, with Diggs being his top recommendation.

“Bringing in Stefon Diggs wouldn’t be a weird move, though. The Chiefs need to add a wide receiver to a room that currently sports Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and not much else. Kansas City has also made something of a habit of bringing in veteran wide receivers who were cast off by other teams. Right now, Kansas City’s pass-catchers are more a weakness than a strength. The addition of Diggs could change that.” Davenport noted.

The last time a Chiefs player topped 1,000 receiving yards was back in 2021, when Tyreek Hill accomplished the feat. Adding a player of Diggs’ caliber could help restore that level of production and provide Mahomes with the reliable top target he needs as the team looks to rebound in 2026.

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If the team manages to sign Diggs, it will be a win-win situation for both sides.