FOX Host Offered New Job to Dianna Russini Days Before Her Resignation From The Athletic

The sports media world has been gripped all week by a story that has nothing to do with touchdowns or draft picks. On Tuesday, April 14, veteran NFL insider Dianna Russini officially resigned from The Athletic. It ended a tenure that had become impossible to continue following a cascade of leaked photos, a formal internal investigation, and a media circus she ultimately refused to endure any longer. But four days before she walked out the door, a major lifeline was already on the table.

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On April 10, while The Athletic was still in the midst of its investigation and Russini’s future hung in the balance, Fox Sports Radio host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner made his position crystal clear.

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“I’ll tell you this on the front end of any Dianna Russini discussion I’m going to have. If The Athletic gets rid of her, she’ll be sitting right next to me and Izzy doing the show. I support my friends. I don’t bail on my friends, especially at their worst professional time in their history.”

That offer landed on April 10. Russini’s resignation came four days later. Whether she takes Stugotz up on it remains to be seen. But the seat is clearly warm and waiting.

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The two have a friendship that predates the current drama. Russini was among the first few people to publicly celebrate when Stugotz signed his multiplatform deal with iHeartMedia and Fox Sports Radio back in December 2025. She tweeted congratulations on his new show. She’s appeared on Stugotz and Company multiple times since it launched. Stugotz has even called Russini his ‘favorite NFL insider’ on Super Bowl Radio Row.

To understand how we got here, you have to go back to late March. Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were both in Arizona. She was there as a credentialed reporter covering the NFL league meetings that kicked off in Phoenix on March 29, and he was in his capacity as the Patriots’ new head coach.

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According to Page Six, which broke the story on April 7, photos were taken of the two at an upscale, adults-only resort in Sedona, hugging, holding hands, relaxing poolside, and sharing a hot tub together. The images were reportedly shopped around by an anonymous source hoping to collect a payout. Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people.

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The initial fallout was swift. The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, came out swinging in Russini’s defense almost immediately. He called the photos “misleading” and lacking “essential context.” Russini pushed back too, saying the photos didn’t capture the full picture. She defended that she was part of a group of six people socializing and that off-site, informal interaction between reporters and sources is a standard part of NFL coverage.

Vrabel issued a brief statement of his own, calling the whole thing “completely innocent” and dismissing any other implication as “laughable.” But that goodwill from The Athletic didn’t last long.

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By April 10, the same day Stugotz made his public offer, The Athletic had reversed course. New information from Page Six’s ongoing reporting and early findings from the internal review had raised enough additional concerns that the outlet formally sidelined Russini and put her coverage on hold pending a full investigation.

The conflict of interest angle quickly took center stage. Russini had voted in awards processes involving Vrabel, including the Coach of the Year award, which raised uncomfortable questions about whether a personal relationship could have shaped professional judgments.

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The Athletic, owned by The New York Times Company, had a reputational stake in getting this right. And the optics of continuing to run Russini’s NFL coverage while simultaneously investigating her conduct simply didn’t hold up.

So, on Tuesday, April 14, Russini decided she’d had enough. She submitted her resignation in a letter addressed to Ginsberg, obtained by the Associated Press, announcing she would leave before her contract expired on June 30.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that, I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

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Ginsberg, for his part, sent a memo to staff acknowledging the resignation but declining to share specifics about the investigation. He noted that the leadership had taken the situation “seriously from the moment we became aware of it.”

The entire fiasco has unearthed an uncomfortable situation for women journalists in sports.

Dianna Russini’s latest controversy has put women journalists under scrutiny

The situation surrounding the internal investigation of NFL reporter Dianna Russini has sparked a significant conversation within the sports media world. Regardless of Russini’s justifications and whatever the investigations reveal, the controversy has raised difficult questions about the professional boundaries between journalists and the figures they cover.

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The primary concern is how these events might affect the perception of women in sports broadcasting and journalism. For many, the circulating images have created a thick cloud of suspicion regarding the interactions between female reporters and athletes or front-office staff.

As Nancy Armour of USA Today noted, “It’s not fair, but it’s the reality: Russini made it harder for every single woman in sports, regardless of what we cover, to do our jobs. By risking her own credibility, she’s put ours in jeopardy, too.”

The reporter has surely brought up the frustration felt by so many women who have spent decades fighting for the same level of respect as their male peers. When those professional lines get blurry, it unfortunately gives critics an excuse to question the hard work and integrity of women across the entire industry. It makes a tough job even harder for everyone else in the field.

Ultimately, the situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required in sports journalism. While building relationships is a necessary part of the job, being perceived as too close to the subjects of a story can create lasting professional challenges.

For women in sports, who already navigate a difficult landscape, maintaining that credibility is not just a personal goal but a collective necessity for the respect of the profession.