Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Makes Final Decision on Will Campbell’s Future After Disappointing Super Bowl Performance

Essentials Inside The Story New England faces intense fallout following their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX.

Rookie Will Campbell enters the spotlight after his performance draws massive scrutiny.

Mike Vrabel addresses the media to finalize the plan for Campbell’s future.

After the New England Patriots’ tough loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, 29-13, fans and critics have been quick to point fingers. Much of that blame has fallen on rookie left tackle Will Campbell, whose struggles during the game sparked a heated debate about his future. Despite the heavy backlash on social media, head coach Mike Vrabel is firmly standing by his young player, insisting that Campbell is exactly where he needs to be.

“When you sign up to play left tackle, you sign up to play corner, you sign up to play quarterback, you sign up to be head coach, you get judged. You get scrutinized,” Vrabel said. “Will’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger. Moments where he played well. Moments where he blocked the guy. There are plays he’d like to have back.” Vrabel added, addressing the media on Tuesday, “We’re not moving Will to guard or center or to tight end or anywhere else.”

Coach Mike Vrabel explained that high-profile positions like left tackle, quarterback, and head coach naturally come with a lot of pressure and criticism. He made it clear that the team has no plans to move the former first-round pick to a different position, such as guard or center, shutting down any rumors of a permanent change.

The scrutiny follows a season of ups and downs for Campbell, who was the No. 4 overall pick out of LSU. While he showed flashes of dominance—including a four-game stretch without allowing a single sack—his performance in the Super Bowl loss, where he allowed 14 pressures, revived old scouting reports suggesting he might be better suited for a different role on the line because 14 pressures is the most allowed by any lineman in a single game this season.

Adding to the tension, Campbell declined to speak with the media immediately after the championship game, leaving many to wonder about his mindset. But now that has finally changed.

Will Campbell gets honest about his performance in the Super Bowl

A major piece of the puzzle finally came to light on Tuesday when Campbell apologized to the media for skipping post-game interviews. He said he needed some time to get his thoughts straight before addressing the live media.

“When I get emotional, I tend to have no mind, and that’s not the way that I need to approach this thing,” Campbell said of snubbing the media. “I know myself, and if I would have spoken after, I would have said something that I didn’t need to say. So, I slept on it, I watched it. I know what I got to get better at and move on.”

He said he is well aware of all the criticism on social media about his performance and the position, following which he revealed he had been playing through a significant injury. He disclosed that he tore a ligament in his knee back in Week 12 against the Bengals.

“It obviously wasn’t 100%,” Campbell said. “I mean, I don’t think when you tear a ligament in your knee, it’s not going to be how it was before, but I was healthy enough to go. I’m not going to say that it held me back, but yeah, it wasn’t the same as it was before, obviously. But I was good.”

Although he pushed through the playoffs and refused to use the injury as an excuse for his mistakes, he admitted that he wasn’t 100% and that his knee “wasn’t the same” as it was before the tear.

Despite the physical setback, both Campbell and his coach remain committed to his growth as the team’s long-term left tackle.

