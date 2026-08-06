“He Isn’t Gonna Forget Me”: AJ Brown Receives Bold Warning From Christian Gonzalez After Intense Showdown During Patriots Camp

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez has built a reputation for not being overly vocal, whether during games or at practice. But when the New England Patriots matched their No. 1 cornerback against their newly acquired No. 1 wide receiver, AJ Brown, Gonzalez made one thing clear: if someone starts talking trash, he’s not going to stay silent. Instead, he’ll respond.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s exactly what happened this week at Patriots training camp. On Monday, during red-zone drills, quarterback Drake Maye targeted Brown, who came down with the catch despite tight coverage from Gonzalez. At one point, the exchange became so heated that it appeared a fight might break out. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Thursday, however, the intensity had escalated. During team drills, Maye once again looked Brown’s way. This time, Gonzalez broke up the pass. After knocking it away, the cornerback pointed at Brown, sparking a verbal exchange between the two. Later, while discussing the incident with reporters, Gonzalez addressed the back-and-forth with Brown. And when asked whether the jawing with the receiver at practice is used as a reminder about who he is, the CB said:

“He’s not gonna forget me.”

Get The Huddle Newsletter. The day's biggest NFL stories — rivalries, matchups, expert analysis, power rankings, and insider draft news.

ADVERTISEMENT

As that went down, fellow wide receiver Kayshon Boutte jumped in to separate both Brown and Gonzalez before things could escalate further. While addressing the incident to the media, Boutte admitted:

“I was just trying to pull A.J. out to go on to the next. I heard him say something about ‘You a grown man’. So I just (got in there) before it got too far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots acquired AJ Brown earlier this year from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade. The receiver, after expressing his frustration with the Eagles, had admitted his desire to play for the Patriots. Now, he’s entering the 2026 season as Maye’s No. 1 receiver after recording four straight 1,000+ yard seasons.

Christian Gonzalez, meanwhile, is set to sign his next contract extension. However, while reflecting on his recent back-and-forth with Brown, the Patriots cornerback acknowledged that the competitive exchanges are helping both the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and its No. 1 cornerback prepare for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good on good,” Gonzalez said. “He’s a No. 1 receiver in this league going up against a No. 1 corner. That’s how it’s gonna go. It’s football at the end of the day. There’s never no disrespect or anything. We just battling and getting each other better. H’s gonna face corners like that that are gonna gonna yap at him, gonna try to get in his head, and I’m gonna face receivers like that that are strong and come right back at me. So it’s great work for both of us.”

That said, Gonzalez and Brown dominated Week 2 of the Patriots’ training camp. With the 2026 season now approaching, both players are ready to challenge each other, as New England looks to make another push for the Super Bowl.