brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

How Many Baby Mamas Does Stefon Diggs Have? All About WR’s Kids and His Former Love Interests

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 30, 2025 | 2:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

How Many Baby Mamas Does Stefon Diggs Have? All About WR’s Kids and His Former Love Interests

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 30, 2025 | 2:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The recent confirmation of Stefon Diggs’ expanding family has certainly become one of the most talked-about stories of late 2025. Following months of intense public speculation, the New England Patriots’ star wide receiver has officially acknowledged the birth of three children within the same calendar year and is now the proud father of six. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This news marks a significant shift for the athlete, who had previously kept his personal life relatively private before his high-profile move to New England and his relationship with rap superstar Cardi B.

The most public of these arrivals occurred in November 2025, when Diggs and Cardi B welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple, who initially went public with their relationship in May 2025 at a Boston Celtics game, announced the pregnancy in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B has since been vocal about the joys of this new chapter, even as she navigates a complex blended family dynamic involving her three children with estranged husband Offset and Diggs’ other recent additions.

Here’s a closer look at the family behind the Patriots star who is currently driving headlines for reasons far beyond football.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved