How Many Baby Mamas Does Stefon Diggs Have? All About WR’s Kids and His Former Love Interests

The recent confirmation of Stefon Diggs’ expanding family has certainly become one of the most talked-about stories of late 2025. Following months of intense public speculation, the New England Patriots’ star wide receiver has officially acknowledged the birth of three children within the same calendar year and is now the proud father of six.

This news marks a significant shift for the athlete, who had previously kept his personal life relatively private before his high-profile move to New England and his relationship with rap superstar Cardi B.

The most public of these arrivals occurred in November 2025, when Diggs and Cardi B welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple, who initially went public with their relationship in May 2025 at a Boston Celtics game, announced the pregnancy in September.

Cardi B has since been vocal about the joys of this new chapter, even as she navigates a complex blended family dynamic involving her three children with estranged husband Offset and Diggs’ other recent additions.

Here’s a closer look at the family behind the Patriots star who is currently driving headlines for reasons far beyond football.

