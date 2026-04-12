“I’m Still Mad”: Stefon Diggs Airs Frustration With Drake Maye and Co. After Patriots Cut

The New England Patriots released Stefon Diggs this March after just one season, thanked him for his service, and moved on. Diggs thanked them back. Publicly, it was all very clean. But a few weeks later, a fan nudged him on social media. He told him he was underused, that the team never really let him cook, and Diggs couldn’t help himself.

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“I’m still mad.. I ain’t really get to do my lil 1-2.”

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That’s the thing about Diggs. He led the Patriots in targets (102), catches (85), and yards (1,013) this past season and helped drag Drake Maye into the MVP conversation in just his second year. He helped get New England to the Super Bowl. And he’s still mad. Not about the result, though he had something to say about that, too, but about never being fully unleashed.

Imago Steffon Diggs fan page (Image via @ineedtherapyfrr)

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His snap count fluctuated all season, dipping to under 50% in multiple games. And in the Bills game in December, he was only on the field for 26 of 52 offensive snaps. For a receiver of his caliber, that’s a hard pill to swallow. Diggs knew what he was capable of bringing, and he never felt like he got a clean shot at it.

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He’d hinted at it during the season, too, keeping his frustration mostly in check.

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“I don’t know, for real. Just trying to get used to it,” Diggs said. “I mean, kind of was the same in the beginning of the year too. So, I just try to take advantage of the opportunities I do get. And when I am out there, be a vessel, be a positive force, rather than being any other way. I’m adjusting to it. Like, I just try to do what I’m asked, and then handle it the best way I can.”

Moreover, on his fake Instagram account, he posted a photo with a caption, “I’m not ready to talk about this sh– cause i still get a lil mad and sensitive bout the bowl… but ima miss the bros fr sh– was fun.”

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Both of his recent comments show that Diggs loved being a Patriot, believed in what that team could be, but feels like he left something on the table.

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It is understandable why his frustration is emerging following his release. Although he mentioned being upset with the entire team, including Drake Maye, he actually wants the young quarterback to succeed.

The breakup itself came down to money. Keeping Diggs would have cost New England $26.5 million against the cap in 2026. Releasing him, however, saved $16.8 million, with $9.7 million in dead cap still hitting. The Patriots had tried to restructure his three-year, $69 million deal before the split, but Diggs didn’t bite.

So the team moved on, signed Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $80 million deal, and started looking at the 2026 draft, with names like KC Concepcion surfacing as potential first-round targets. Meanwhile, Diggs sits in free agency, still waiting for an offer that matches what he thinks he’s worth.

He’s not wrong to be mad. A receiver who puts up 1,000 yards on 47.9% of his team’s offensive snaps probably had a lot more in the tank. The question now is whether any team will give him the full snap count he never quite got in New England and whether, at 33, with a clean slate, he can finally show everyone what his “lil 1-2” actually looks like.

Can the Patriots re-sign Stefon Diggs for another season in 2026?

The New England Patriots’ move to part ways with Stefon Diggs earlier this spring felt like the end of an era. But as the summer unfolds, it’s looking more like it might have just been just like a pause. The split mostly came down to money; the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract, which led to his release.

But Diggs is still a free agent, and the kind of deals he had expected to receive haven’t come in yet. At this point, it looks like he might have to settle for a smaller paycheck. Which brings us to consider a factor that there’s a high possibility he might return to the team where he delivered a great performance last season.

But how can the Patriots benefit from this move? Bringing in Diggs and pairing Romeo Doubs and Diggs together with Drake Maye would give the QB a much better chance at succeeding.

The best part? There’s no bad blood between the two. Patriots Vice President Eliot Wolf recently spoke about Diggs with a lot of respect, making it clear that the door isn’t slammed shut.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the team, so not gonna say that anything’s final at any position on the roster,” Wolf said. “We wish Stefon the best. He was a tremendous player for us all season. I feel like wherever he goes next – if it’s elsewhere, if he comes back here – he’s gonna have a tremendous season.”

While the original split was about the salary cap and his age, a “round two” on a cheaper, team-friendly deal would be a win-win. Diggs wouldn’t have to carry the entire offense on his back anymore, and the Patriots would get a proven star back in the huddle.