Patriots Intervention Failed to Stop NY Post From Publishing Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Photos: Report

The incident surrounding New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and sports reporter Dianna Russini has taken a new turn as reports surface about an attempted cover-up by the Patriots. This attempt was made from both sides, lending more weight to the claim.

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The New York Post obtained photos of the pair at a private, adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona, while both were in the state for official NFL league meetings. These pictures showed them at a different luxury hotel, away from the work events, appearing to hold hands and hug. However, a source told In Touch that efforts were made from the Patriots’ end to quell the buzz.

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“The Patriots reportedly tried to stop the @nypost from publishing the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini photos,” ProFootballTalk posted on its X account as well.

As per reports, the media outlet had approached Mike Vrabel and given him a lot of time to answer their questions. The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, used that extra time to try to pressure the reporter and the paper to kill the story. He even had a famous crisis expert call them to try to stop it, but it didn’t work.

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This was the second time the media outlet was getting in contact with the crisis expert. Previously, the Post had also been to Dianna Russini’s house. The reporter told her they had photos of her with Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, together in Arizona.

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At first, Russini said they were only in Arizona for official NFL meetings. However, the photos were actually taken at a private luxury resort far away from the meetings. The pictures showed them holding hands and hugging.

Knowing this could ruin her reputation, Russini tried to hire a crisis expert for help. But it didn’t help either. The New York Post published the story and the photos on April 7. Even though Russini denied doing anything wrong, she ended up quitting her job at The Athletic while the company investigated her relationship with the coach.

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Dianna Russini resigned from her job following the incident

The Russini and Mike Vrabel incident became more intense because both of them are married to other people and have denied having an affair. The backlash though didn’t have any professional effect on Mike Vrabel, but it led Russini to resign from her job at The Athletic.

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In her resignation message to Steven Ginsberg, the Executive Editor of The Athletic, she wrote;

“You and I have already publicly addressed the recent attacks against me, and I have nothing to add publicly to what we have said. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” she added.

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“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.”

“In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career. “

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The situation has caused a stir because Russini is one of the few people allowed to vote for the official NFL awards. Last season, Mike Vrabel won the “Coach of the Year” award by a very small margin, beating out other coaches who many felt were more deserving. Since Russini had a vote in that contest, concerns about the fairness have been raised by fans.

Even though Russini no longer works for The Athletic, she still holds her spot as an official voter for the Associated Press awards. This raises similar concerns about the integrity of the voting process. Reports now suggest that the Associated Press is being pressured to review her past ballots and decide whether she should be allowed to keep her voting rights for future NFL Honors.