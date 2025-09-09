Josh Allen’s Honest Opinion on Drake Maye After Heaping Praise on Patriots QB

AFC East quarterback narratives are plentiful. But none are more intriguing than the growing mutual respect between Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye. Allen, the established league MVP with playoff fight scars on his resume. And Maye, the 23-year-old trying to demonstrate his potential. But their paths may be more connected than one believed. Looking further into Maye’s early returns and the similarity to Allen’s start, comes into view: a mix of raw talent, growing pains, and flashes that give you the feeling the foundation is in place.

Recently, Allen made candid remarks about Maye in an interview. He spoke candidly about the chemistry that has developed since the offseason. “I formed a good relationship with Drake Maye. Got to spend some time with him this offseason. (He’s) an unbelievable guy. He’s still in the kid tier for me. You know, he’s younger than I am. So, he’s an unbelievable kid….a bright kid. He can spin the heck out of the ball. He moves well,” he said. But not only this, the star quarterback also cited one characteristic to prove that Maye is just like him.

Praising the young QB further, Allen said, “And he seems like, again, the only thing that I ever tell anybody is like when they ask me like, “What’s your number one?” It’s like just be yourself, right? Like, be authentic, know who you are, don’t try to be somebody that you’re not. And he seems like a kid that is only him, which is cool,” Allen said on Like a Farmer Podcast last week.

So, all in all, the Bills quarterback, fresh off an MVP season, admires the rookie because their games mirror each other. Big arms, pinpoint throws, and the kind of athleticism that lets them turn broken plays into highlights on the ground. Sure, Drake Maye isn’t at Allen’s level yet, but the talent is undeniable, and the ceiling feels sky-high. Last season, Maye threw for 2276 yards, 15 TDs, and 10 interceptions. There was a bit of inconsistency, but it showed his potential to the league. And it’s not the first time either that Allen has spoken of him in such lofty terms.

In June, during the offseason workout period, the Bills quarterback described Maye as “super talented” and even went so far as to call him one of his “favorite young quarterbacks in the league.” Those were not empty complimentary words, though. They reaffirmed that Maye had already made a good impression on an MVP-level player well before the beginning of the 2025 season.

That honor is significant because it’s from someone who’s been through the fire. When Allen began his career, he was described as raw and uneven. But he broke through that label and became an MVP. That’s why his admiration for Maye is not complex. Allen observes the growing pains of a young quarterback and the same flashes of grit. Maye’s Week 1 outing against the Raiders captured that mix perfectly. 287 yards and uneven stretches that reminded everyone he’s still learning. As Maye’s already showing an ability to bounce back after mistakes, that similarity indicates toughness in the long term.

Maye himself has been understandably humble when the comparisons arise. In a Bussin’ With The Boys appearance, he said: “He’s the MVP. …I’ve got a lot of work to do to even be in the same stratosphere as Josh. Luckily, he’s in the division, so we have some good matchups I’m looking forward to. But really, comparisons, I’m just trying to be myself. If some people think that, that’s a lot of respect for him. But I got a lot of work to do for that.” It’s a level-headed response that suits Allen’s view of him as a down-to-earth competitor, who is “authentic.”

Drake Maye’s evolution

Maye’s first year demonstrated glimpses of what Allen is describing. He passed for 2,276 yards, complementing another 421 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was voted as a Pro Bowl replacement as a dual threat and provided Patriots fans with hope as a competing AFC East rival. In 2018, Allen had completed just 52.8 percent of his passes, thrown 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and relied heavily on his legs for his output. It was ugly, but it laid the groundwork for the MVP-level player he is today. Patriots fans can see the same rough potential in Maye.

Now in his second season, Maye has already drawn the attention of competitors who know how challenging the AFC East division is. The division’s quarterback dynamic is shifting. Allen built, Tua Tagovailoa rising up in Miami, Justin Fields joined New York for the test, and now Maye is rising up as New England’s future hope. So, Allen’s words are both a promise and a challenge. Respect is earned, but consistency will tell whether Maye will be New England’s solution.

For now, the story is one of mutual respect: the old MVP admiring the newcomer’s mindset. Their path will intersect twice a year. And if Maye continues to progress, Allen’s early respect eventually might look like the start of a rivalry that remade the AFC East.