Josh McDaniels Rings Alarm Bell For Drake Maye & Patriots Against Vicious Broncos Defense

The New England Patriots are traveling to the Mile High City this Sunday to face the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game. To prepare for Denver’s aggressive defense, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is focused on flexible pass protection.

Reporter Taylor Kyles highlighted McDaniels’ emphasis on staying “ahead of the chains,” as he write on his social media handle, “Josh McDaniels says there’s no one way to handle pass protection, adding some schemes will send five into the pattern while others will provide help, but that the #Patriots must stay balanced and ahead of the chains vs the Broncos.”

This strategic discipline will be vital as the Patriots look to extend their perfect 8-0 road record into a stadium known for its deafening noise and high altitude. To secure a spot in the Super Bowl, the team will need flawless pre-snap communication to handle the hostile environment and continue its historic turnaround season.

This is a developing story…