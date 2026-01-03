Kurt Warner Reveals If Matthew Stafford Deserves NFL MVP as Rams QB Falls Behind Drake Maye

Essentials Inside The Story Warner fuels MVP debate as Maye surges past Stafford late

Stafford’s MNF collapse flips odds, draws Warner’s public defense

Schedule strength and non-QBs complicate Maye vs Stafford race

Kurt Warner has stepped into the MVP debate, and his message cuts straight to Drake Maye’s growing case. Matthew Stafford’s three-interception night on Monday Night Football swung betting odds in Maye’s favor. Now, Warner has entered the fray on Twitter to address these arguments and defend the quality of the competition.

“I’ve stated a lot of my thoughts on NFL MVP this week & no award is a perfect process,” Warner wrote on X. “BUT those that are claiming that IF a QB who has 42 TD passes, led team to 11/12 wins in toughest division in football (even though they didn’t win it), has a QB Rating of 108 & passes for 2nd most yrds in NFL wins MVP it’s simply a lifetime achievement award should not speak on football anymore!!”

As the 2025 NFL regular season reaches its final game, the race for the MVP award has narrowed down to two main contenders: New England Patriots’ second-year sensation Drake Maye and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. For much of the year, Stafford was considered the favorite, but the momentum shifted dramatically following the Rams’ recent loss to the Falcons.

Beyond the two quarterbacks, Warner also highlighted a list of players he feels are deserving of the title

“Matthew Stafford = Deserving

Drake Maye = Deserving

CMC = Deserving

Myles Garrett = Deserving

JSN = Deserving of recognition for season

Bijan = Deserving of recognition for season.”

Kurt Warner’s MVP shortlist reads like a snapshot of the league’s power structure. Drake Maye sitting atop the rankings validates Warner’s belief that production, efficiency, and team success still rule the conversation, especially after Maye’s late-season surge eclipsed Matthew Stafford.

Warner subtly widened the lens was beyond quarterbacks, and that is where Christian McCaffrey’s historic workload and Myles Garrett’s record-chasing dominance quietly expose the MVP paradox: even in seasons this loud, non-QBs still need something extraordinary just to be heard in a race Maye is now controlling heading into Week 18.

McCaffrey is forcing his way back into a quarterback-dominated MVP race by sheer volume and versatility. Sitting at 890 receiving yards, CMC is one monster Week 18 away from flirting with a rare 1,000–1,000 season, something almost unheard of for a running back. On the other side of the ball, Myles Garrett has been outright historic, leading the NFL with 22 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles, while standing just half a sack away from the all-time single-season record and closing in on a second Defensive Player of the Year award. There is also Bijan Robinson, whose case has quietly grown louder through elite all-purpose production, as Atlanta has leaned on him as the offense’s engine week after week, making the argument that true MVP value does not always start under center.

Warner believes that both quarterbacks have put together seasons worthy of the MVP title. While Maye has been praised for his historic efficiency and for leading a New England resurgence, Stafford’s raw numbers and play under pressure make him a formidable candidate.

Drake Maye’s journey v/s Marrhew Stafford’s test for the MVP title

It is no secret that Maye and the Patriots have benefited from perhaps one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. In fact, Maye recently even spoke about how there were no easy opponents in the NFL in response to this speculation. Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of just .383, which is the lowest in the league by a wide margin.

The story is completely different for Matthew Stafford and the Rams. They have faced a grueling schedule but have still managed to post elite numbers. Stafford has been particularly incredible against winning teams, throwing for nearly 4,448 yards and 42 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. When you compare that to Maye’s performance of 4,203 yards and 30 touchdowns, it becomes clear that the Patriots’ young quarterback hasn’t faced much real resistance yet.

Despite the difference in difficulty, Maye’s rise feels intentional and steady. Even though Stafford is putting up the most impressive numbers of the season against much tougher odds, Maye’s efficiency has kept him right in the middle of the conversation.

With everything still hanging in the balance, Week 18 now looms as the ultimate MVP litmus test. One defining night from Drake Maye or Matthew Stafford could flip the narrative again and decide who truly owns this season.