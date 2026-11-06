Patriots Lineup Major Derrick Henry Move Before Deadline Amid Concerns Over Ravens’ Future

The New England Patriots‘ rushing numbers don’t exactly suggest they need another running back on the roster. Through eight games of the 2026 season, New England has recorded 985 rushing yards at 4.1 yards per carry on 240 attempts, along with 58 rushing first downs and six rushing touchdowns. At the same time, however, the depth in the running back room appears to have taken a hit, with the Patriots having just two reliable, healthy backs on the roster.

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That’s why the team has been linked to a running back ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. For now, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has reportedly emerged as the top candidate for New England, with the New York Giants also being a reported contender to trade for Henry.

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“The clock is ticking on Derrick Henry’s time with the Baltimore Ravens. With the NFL trade deadline closing in, Baltimore faces a real decision on its 32-year-old running back,” A To Z Sports reported Thursday. “The two teams have surfaced as potential trade partners, according to A to Z Sports sources, and both have familiar connections: the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, coached by two of Henry’s former head coaches in Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh.

“We’re not saying Henry’s run in Baltimore is a foregone conclusion. But it’s expected that the Ravens’ playoff chances are trending in the wrong direction. Add Henry’s age and the suddenly uncertain long-term picture around Lamar Jackson, more new quarterbacks, and you can feel the end approaching, whether it’s now or after the season.”

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The Patriots have not yet made an official offer, but league sources indicate New England views Henry as a priority target.

The report surfaced after the Ravens dropped their Week 9 matchup 33-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night. With quarterback Lamar Jackson down, Baltimore started with Joe Fagnano as the starting quarterback, who completed 10-of-18 passes for just 60 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

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Derrick Henry, meanwhile, rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries without scoring a touchdown, as Baltimore tallied 172 rushing yards. That means while the running game has been good, the Ravens may consider trading Derrick Henry for draft capital, considering they’re currently at 4-5 with multiple injuries on the roster. And certainly, the Patriots could be a landing place for Henry.

A former second-round pick, Derrick Henry has previously played under the Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. And with 9 more games remaining, New England could look to bolster their running back room.

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The Patriots’ top two backs haven’t been bad. Rhamondre Stevenson remains the clear lead back. Through eight games, he has 96 carries for 367 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns, along with 23 catches for 212 yards. That means the Patriots still have a reliable back to lead the attack.

However, TreVeyon Henderson is the more interesting case. He has 203 yards on 52 carries (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown, but he’s missed two games already, including Week 8 because of illness. He also missed the season opener because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Patriots also have Corey Kiner, who has rushed for 189 yards on 42 carries.

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But with Henderson’s return uncertain, it makes you wonder what happens if Stevenson or Kiner gets hurt. For now, New England has two reliable RBs in Stevenson and Kiner. While Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings are also on the depth chart, the Patriots could use a veteran back like Derrick Henry in case another injury affects their running game.

That said, the trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Patriots are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether the team will reunite Henry with his former head coach.