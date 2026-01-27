Mike Vrabel Announces Concerning Drake Maye News After Patriots QB’s Shoulder Injury Against Broncos

The New England Patriots are heading to Super Bowl LX after a gritty 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos, but the health of star rookie quarterback Drake Maye has become a major talking point. Despite the victory, concerns arose when former NFL team doctor David Chao pointed out a potential injury to Maye’s throwing shoulder suffered during a third-quarter scramble. Additionally, Head coach Mike Vrabel did little to quiet the rumors during his recent media appearance.

“.@_ChrisCurtis asked Mike Vrabel about “internet doctors” saying Drake Maye hurt his shoulder on Sunday,” Tom Carroll, a reputed reporter, posted on his X account. “Curtis: “Is he 100% healthy?” Vrabel: “There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy.” CC: “Is he healthy enough to play at a high level?” MV: “I would imagine we’ll go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody’s 100%. This will be our 21st game.”

Rather than shedding light on the players’ health status, Vrabel emphasized that the team would follow standard procedures for the injury report. For now, the Patriots are leaning into their “road warrior” identity as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks, with all eyes on whether Maye will be limited during the most important game of his young career.