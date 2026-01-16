Mike Vrabel Puts Drake Maye on Notice After Patriots HC’s Eye-Opening Action Before Texans Game

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel made his point clear before Texans week began.

Drake Maye’s playoff stage looks very different from his debut.

Patriots now test their growth against Houston’s elite defense.

The New England Patriots are preparing for a massive Divisional Round showdown this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. This game is especially significant for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who will face the Houston Texans, the same team he played in his very first NFL start in 2024. Now, Maye and the Patriots are looking to prove how much they have grown since that early-season meeting, as Mike Vrabel has reportedly put him and the team on notice.

The Texans have a scary defense, and star player Will Anderson Jr. is a big reason why. They are great at stopping teams on “third down,” which means they usually force the other team to punt before they can even get close to scoring. Before their game, the Patriots’ coach was asked if he would change his strategy early in the game to avoid Houston’s tough defense. Vrabel stayed focused on his own players and said,

“We’re gonna go and play the game. That’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna play the game. We’re gonna enjoy it, just like we did last week. Again, you have too many [3rd and longs], it’s probably a bad thing. But if we find ourselves in those situations, then we’ll have to just get ourselves out of them,” as per a report on X by Tom Carroll from ESPN.

That mindset underscored Vrabel’s message to Maye and the locker room: growth is expected, urgency is non-negotiable, and this postseason opportunity will not be wasted.

The Patriots are back as real Super Bowl contenders following a powerhouse 2025 season. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team finished with a 14-3 record, built on the back of a top-ten defense that was arguably the best in the league at stopping the run. This mix of a strong offense and a tough defense has made them a dangerous opponent heading into the postseason.

They carry massive momentum into this weekend after a dominant 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. This victory was a huge moment for the team, marking their first playoff win since 2019. Quarterback Drake Maye was a major factor in the success, passing for 268 yards and a touchdown. Now, the Patriots are looking to use that confidence as they prepare to host the Texans and face one of the toughest defensive units in football.

Mike Vrabel’s questions act as an eye-opener for Drake Maye and the team for the next game

The New England Patriots have completed a stunning transformation, moving from a league-worst 4-13 record last year to a dominant 14-3 season this year. Ahead of their AFC Divisional Round game against the Texans, head coach Mike Vrabel reminded his players just how rare this moment is. During a recent practice, he asked the team to raise their hands if they were still playing football at this time last year.

“We were just talking about it, there’s 24 teams at home right now. There’s 8 of us practicing and still working,” said Maye. “He [Vrabel] mentioned it today before practice – ‘take a look, raise your hand who was still practicing at this time last year.’ I think Milton [Williams] was the only one. It was pretty eye-opening to see that there are eight teams left and this is a chance and an opportunity that we have to play a home football game — a home playoff game that matters at a time when it matters most. So just reflect on that and realize the opportunity we have, and at the same time how much work we’ve done to get here. Enjoy it, but also remind ourselves to take advantage of it and know that we’ve got a chance.”

For Maye, this playoff game represents a personal full-circle moment. Despite the excitement of the turnaround, the challenge ahead is steep; the Texans finished the regular season with the best defense in the league. Vrabel’s message to his squad was simple: appreciate the hard work it took to get here, but don’t let this opportunity slip away.

In 2025, Maye had a fantastic season, throwing for a total of 4,394 yards. He managed to score 31 touchdowns while only throwing 8 interceptions, showing both his talent and his ability to protect the ball. After such a strong year, everyone is looking forward to seeing him deliver another amazing performance in the game this coming Sunday.