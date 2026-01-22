Mike Vrabel Sends Pointed Message to Sean Payton After Broncos HC’s Dig at Patriots

The New England Patriots are just one victory away from a trip to Super Bowl LX. When the season began, almost no one expected Mike Vrabel to lead the team this far, especially given how quickly he had to step into the role. However, a major challenge remains as the Patriots prepare to face the Denver Broncos. And Mike Vrabel and his team are more than ready to face the Broncos, especially after the ‘two weeks’ comment that Sean Payton made last Wednesday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike Vrabel on Sean Payton’s ‘two weeks’ comments ‘I think we’re plenty motivated for the game… I’m really excited to go out there and play.’” Sports Anchor and Reporter Ian Steele reported on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Denver Broncos are headed to the championship game after a close 33-30 win against the Buffalo Bills. Before the game, Coach Sean Payton stirred up some excitement when asked what he wanted to tell the fans. He basically guaranteed a victory by telling them they would have “two weeks” to rest afterward, meaning they should prepare to celebrate all the way to the Super Bowl.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…