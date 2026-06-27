Mike Vrabel’s Son Finds Himself in Trouble After Reckless Driving Incident

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has remained under scrutiny in recent times over his alleged affair. But just as the flames died down, his eldest son, Tyler Michael Vrabel, made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

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As per the New York Post, cops recently busted Tyler for reckless driving in Tennessee. The authorities charged the 26-year-old, who is currently serving as Boston College’s offensive line coach, with reckless driving, speeding, and driving with an expired registration, which had expired in December 2024.

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Authorities pulled the former Atlanta Falcons OT over on May 9 in Brentwood in Williamson County, as per the police records. At the time of the incident, Tyler was reportedly driving “his black Ford F-150 truck at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone at around 8:15 a.m.,” the Post reported.

“The truck was speeding past houses and other vehicles recklessly,” Aaron Yoder, a Brentwood officer, said in the affidavit.

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel yells to players in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125325

According to the online records, the authorities filed charges against Mike Vrabel’s son on May 21. Tyler was eventually hit with $1,000 in fines after the incident. The fines also included a $250 fee for taking a blood alcohol test, per the records. For now, the next hearing is on July 17 at 9:00 a.m.

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A former undrafted free agent, Tyler eventually signed with the Falcons after the 2022 NFL draft. But even before he could kick off his NFL career, the Falcons released him during the final roster cuts before signing him to the practice squad the next day. The 26-year-old made his NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 61 total snaps.

But with not enough opportunities in the league, Tyler eventually returned to his alma mater, only this time not as a player but as a coach. What’s worth noting is that Mike Vrabel’s son has found himself in fresh controversy just weeks after sharing a very important personal update.

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Mike Vrabel and family celebrate Tyler’s engagement

The eldest son of Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, Tyler Michael Vrabel, is looking toward the next chapter of his life. This week, the 26-year-old announced his engagement to his fiancée, Mariah Romano. The couple shared a series of pictures from the celebrations, including Vrabel and his wife.

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“The most perfect engagement surrounded by the people I love most,” Romano captioned her post, featuring herself with Tyler, Mike, Jen, and Tyler’s younger brother, Carter. That said, with the engagement now official, the Vrabel family will hope to hear pleasant news on July 17.