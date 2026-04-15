“Not Great”: Patriots GM Eliot Wolf Delivers Blunt Verdict on Fernando Mendoza-Led 2026 NFL Draft Class

Essentials Inside The Story After their Super Bowl run, the New England Patriots find themselves drafting late

Eliot Wolf openly labels the 2026 pool as underwhelming

With fewer elite options, the spotlight shifts to building around Drake Maye

After a season that saw the New England Patriots climb back to the top of the league, the view from the front office has changed. Because they finished as Super Bowl runners-up last year, the team is no longer picking at the very beginning of the draft. Instead, they are waiting until the 31st pick. While fans are excited about the future of young quarterback Drake Maye, team executive Eliot Wolf is giving everyone a reality check about the talent available this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh just weeks away, Wolf offered a refreshingly honest evaluation of the 2026 class. He didn’t try to hide his feelings about the new players entering the league, telling reporters that this group is probably not great compared to past years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I would say, putting it in a historical perspective, it’s probably not great,” Wolf told reporters, as first reported by Boston Herald Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Patriots also value him, their low draft position makes landing him unlikely. Because the rest of the 2026 class lacks depth, experts believe teams will struggle to find impact players beyond the top picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the weak class, Wolf believes the Patriots can still succeed if they do their homework. He told reporters, “If you do your job and do the work, there’s going to be good players there anytime you pick. You have to pick the right ones, the guys that are going to fit.”

Wolf notes that while the draft might not be deep at the very top, there are still talented players available in every round for teams that look closely. The Patriots have already worked to improve their roster by adding wide receiver Romeo Doubs, safety Kevin Byard, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. However, they still have several gaps to fill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, CBS Sports ranks the value of the Patriots’ picks at 24th in the league. To be successful, head coach Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf will need to focus on their biggest needs and find players who fit their specific system, just as they did during their successful run to the Super Bowl last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

New England’s plan to keep Drake Maye upright as the 2026 season arrives

The New England Patriots have a clear strategy to maintain their success by coming out of a successful run that ended with Super Bowl LX. The first one is to cement the defense surrounding franchise quarterback Drake Maye and, at the same time, provide the defense with highly motivated and versatile players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft opens with a huge statement on the offensive line by picking Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor in the first round. The 6’7″ and approximately 350 lbs Proctor is a human forklift with uncommon athletic abilities and has even been snapped at as a fullback and wildcat quarterback at college. His technical pass defense is still in the development stage, but his size and lateral speed as an elite player enable him to be a force on the right side. A combination of him and Will Campbell leaves the Patriots with two young super bookends to maintain the pocket of Maye.

On the defensive side, the Patriots are focused on their pass rush, and they do it by signing Michigan’s Derrick Moore in the second round. Moore is a high-motor edge defender whose game is created by sheer power and a bull rush, which would be a perfect addition to a proven star, Christian Barmore. Although he still has work to perfect his run-stopping discipline, Moore can fall in the pocket, a talent that meets the most pressing defensive requirement of the team. He has come in to enable the coaching team to create effective pressure without necessarily depending on the intricate blitz packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-upside playmakers to round out the draft class include tight end Oscar Delp of Georgia and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. of LSU, both of whom have the rare speed (4.48 and 4.38, respectively) and size to give franchise quarterback Drake Maye a dynamic vertical threat to develop behind the veteran Hunter Henry. Perkins, meanwhile, is the consummate hybrid defender; although he has recovered from his previous ACL injury, he is able to blitz the edge or drop into coverage, which is a dream to a creative defensive staff.

All of these selections combine to highlight a roster that is both physically imposing and strategy-flexible. In a draft with the elite talent being spread out, the Patriots have an opportunity to put the right fits in, so that even in a low-talent year in the league, the quality in Foxborough will not be any less than it has been all along the years.