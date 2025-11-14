brand-logo
Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Holds Nothing Back in Throwing Shade at Bill Belichick & Jerod Mayo After Win vs Jets

BySamridhi

Nov 14, 2025

Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Holds Nothing Back in Throwing Shade at Bill Belichick & Jerod Mayo After Win vs Jets

BySamridhi

Nov 14, 2025

feature-image
feature-image

The New England Patriots sit at 9-2 after a 27-14 win over the New York Jets. However, the post-game buzz wasn’t all about the win. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez takes an indirect shot at Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

He was asked by the reporters what he felt was different this year with this team.

In response, he said, “We have the energy, everybody is bought in, just coming in to work everyday, pushing each other, it translates on Sundays but we got to keep going.”

It’s a huge achievement for the Patriots to dominate their division in such a short span of time after the Tom Brady era.

This is a developing story…

