Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Deals Blow to Rhamondre Stevenson With Major RB Announcement

This week, the backfield of the New England Patriots took a dramatic turn into the unknown when comments by head coach Mike Vrabel called Rhamondre Stevenson’s role into serious doubt moving forward. Leading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the remarks by Vrabel surely signified that once Stevenson is back, the running back hierarchy could be different than before.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Pressed directly whether the Patriots intend to balance touches between the two once Stevenson is healthy, Vrabel delivered his most revealing answer yet, “TreVeyon’s helped us, Rhamondre’s helped us, Terrell [Jennings]’s helped us. Disappointed that D’Ernest [Johnson] couldn’t have a couple more carries. We gained some good yards on whatever they thought was a holding penalty, and go from there.” He’s also happy to see TreVeyon back running and putting work in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structure of this response drove home a major shift: Vrabel publicly identified Henderson first, praised his ball security, and framed the backfield as a multi-player operation rather than a Stevenson-led unit. That alone is a meaningful blow to Stevenson’s standing.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Stevenson, who has been out three games with a toe injury, hopes to return Sunday. But the developments in his absence have revamped expectations. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as a consistent and explosive lead option, totaling 264 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, with additional receiving production, over the last three weeks.

Fowler reported New England views Stevenson and Henderson as a possible “one-two punch,” but Vrabel’s tone suggested Stevenson might not get back to being the team’s top back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vrabel further added: “I think we’ll probably have to have that conversation when it’s certain that we’re going to have Rhamondre.”

The meaning herein is pretty clear. Stevenson needs to first prove himself physically ready, and even then, things will by no means revert to status quo. Stevenson will be re-evaluated by performance and by availability, not to mention Henderson’s momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Whereas Stevenson posted 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns before his injury, he has otherwise struggled with efficiency (3.4 yards per carry) and ball security (three lost fumbles). With Henderson’s breakout, the Patriots now have an actual backfield dilemma on their hands. The can either have Stevenson as the lead option again or allow the rookie to continue spearheading the ground attack.

The responses of Vrabel indicate that Stevenson while may not be having the same workload as before, but the team is expecting his return while New England prepares for Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots vs. Bengals in Week 12

The first game of the post-Belichick era in New England took place last year at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, with the Patriots pulling off a 16-10 upset that briefly sparked hope before the bottom fell out. And now, New England will find itself in the same stadium and under completely different circumstances.

At 3–7, the Bengals may not be entering the playoffs this season. This pretty much is a carbon copy of the Patriots’ 2024 season. Offensively, they have been competitive, but their season has been defined by a defensive collapse.

If you look at the stats, in the defensive side of things, this season has not been the best for the Bengals. They are yielding at an average of 33.4 points per game, it goes without saying that average is the most in the league. They also have an average of 418.2 yards per game, yet again the are the leagues’ worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the poor Bengals season, the Patriots will be heading into this game as the clear favorites.

Henderson’s ascension and Stevenson’s murky reintegration present Vrabel with some choices that will have a bearing on Sunday’s outcome and quite likely New England’s long-term offensive blueprint.