Rob Gronkowski Makes Worrying Prediction for Tom Brady’s Career After Belichick-Kraft HOF Controversy

The New England Patriots dynasty is facing a surprising cold shoulder from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just shortly after news broke that legendary coach Bill Belichick didn’t make the cut, it was revealed that team owner Robert Kraft also fell short of the votes needed for induction. This comes as a shock to many, given that Kraft has overseen six Super Bowl victories and 11 appearances during his tenure.

The snub has players and fans wondering if the voting committee is holding a grudge. Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski joked, though with a hint of real concern, that if icons like Kraft and Belichick can’t get in, even Tom Brady might have to wait his turn.

“It’s gonna be a head-scratcher, but with that, I was just actually making jokes, but I’m not even really making jokes anymore,” Gronkowski said during his appearance on an episode of the Up & Adams podcast. “I’m like, Tom Brady’s gonna be a fourth ballot Hall of Fame now. Like RKK can’t get in, Bill Belichick can’t get in. Where’s Tom when it’s said? I mean, obviously, Tom’s gotta be a first ballot, but who knows what’s gonna happen now.”

While Brady is widely expected to be a ‘first-ballot’ lock, the recent rejections of his coach and owner have created an air of unpredictability around the process. Some analysts believe these snubs are a lingering “punishment” for past team controversies like Spygate and Deflategate.

If the greatest coach and one of the most successful owners in NFL history are being blocked, it suggests the committee might be prioritizing off-field narratives over on-field dominance, which might be a bit worrisome for Tom Brady, who recently shared his thoughts during an appearance on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd’.

“Maybe it’s not trending so well for ex-Patriots. Maybe I should be a little concerned here,” Brady said.

The fact that both Gronkowski and Brady, the cornerstones of the dynasty, are publicly questioning the process highlights a growing rift between the Patriots’ legacy and the league’s gatekeepers.

Even NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens recently said that the recent snubs of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick showed just how broken the system is, and that there needs to be accountability for such decisions.

“It’s just plain dumb,” Owens told CNBC Sport in an interview in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX. “He [Hall of Fame’s president, Jim Porter] has to change or make some adjustments or amendments to either the criteria or the mission statement of the Hall of Fame. Something has to be done.”

Next year, Rob Gronkowski will be the first of two famous former Patriots players eligible for the Hall of Fame. Tom Brady will follow him just one year later.

As of now, Brady will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. He has already defended Belichick, arguing that if Bill isn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then no coach ever should be. While the franchise’s legacy is being debated in Canton, the current team, led by a new coach and QB, is trying to build on that legacy in Super Bowl LX

Rob Gronkowski trolls Tom Brady over Super Bowl allegiance

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have done it all together, from winning multiple Super Bowls to tossing trophies between boats during victory parades. However, even this legendary duo has found something to disagree on: who to root for in Super Bowl LX.

While Gronk is proudly cheering for his former team, the New England Patriots, Brady surprised fans by claiming he “doesn’t have a dog in the fight” for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This neutral stance left Gronkowski a bit confused, but he has a hunch that Brady’s famous competitive drive is to blame. When asked by Kay Adams on her podcast, he said;

“Why [doesn’t Brady root for New England]? Oh, I don’t know. I’m not Tom. I haven’t talked to him since the Patriots have been to the Super Bowl. Because he probably wants to be the quarterback. He’s that competitive. He wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now.”

There could be more practical reasons for Brady’s silence, though. Now that he is a FOX Sports analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he might feel the need to remain professional and unbiased.

Still, many New England fans find it hard to believe that the man who brought six rings to the franchise wouldn’t want to see them win. Some wonder if Brady is experiencing flashbacks as he watches the Patriots thrive with a new star quarterback, Drake Maye, and head coach Mike Vrabel.

Whether it’s a professional obligation or Brady’s competitiveness, the former QB’s neutral stance is a reminder that the league’s greatest winner has evolved into an observer, a role that keeps him on the sidelines of his former team’s biggest moments.