Rob Gronkowski Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice as Drake Maye, Patriots Clinch Super Bowl 60 Berth

Drake Maye ran for 65 yards in the 10–7 win.

Late interception, missed kicks sealed the AFC Championship.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are officially set for a high-stakes rematch in Super Bowl LX, scheduled for February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This matchup brings back memories of their legendary 2015 battle, which the Patriots won to secure their fourth title. During FOX NFL coverage, former star Rob Gronkowski noted that the 2015 victory launched the team’s second dynasty and announced aloud to the 31 NFL teams if this upcoming game could mark the beginning of a third.

“And this is going to be a rematch. The last time Seattle was in the Super Bowl, it was vs. the Patriots, and the Patriots won. That was the start of the second dynasty. Is this going to be the start of the third dynasty?” Gronkowski said during FOX NFL coverage.

In 2015, the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28–24; Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing four touchdown passes, two of them in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

After 2015, the team won its last championship in 2019, and since then their dynasty has fallen. But they remain one of the most successful teams in football history, having their own share of troubles. After several years of struggling and losing seasons, the Patriots have made an incredible comeback during the current 2025-2026 season. They went from a losing record last year to a very strong 14-3 record this year.

If the Patriots win this upcoming Super Bowl, they will earn their seventh title and finally break their tie with the Steelers to become the team with the most championship wins in history. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are also fighting to win their first title since 2014.

But it is also to be noted that this year’s journey to the championship has been famously unpredictable, with many experts noting that no single team has dominated the entire season. While legends like Rob Gronkowski have high hopes for a new Patriots dynasty, the outcome remains a mystery.

Because the games have been so competitive and full of surprises, we won’t know for sure which team will start a new era of dominance until the final whistle blows at Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Drake Maye leads the Patriots to Super Bowl LX

In a snowy and freezing AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots leaned on Drake Maye’s legs rather than his arm to secure a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos. Facing a fierce defense and a field turning white with snow, Maye struggled to find his rhythm in the air, throwing for only 86 yards.

However, Maye pushed through all the hurdles, turning himself into a dual-threat playmaker when it mattered most, rushing for 65 yards and scoring the team’s only touchdown to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl LX. At 2:10 of the second quarter, after a sack-fumble recovery at Denver’s 12-yard line, Maye punched it in on a 6-yard rush to tie the game, giving New England the short field that swung momentum.

“We were running the football and protecting the football,” said Maye, who piloted the Patriots to a field-goal drive to begin the second half. “Once we got those three points out of halftime, that was a huge drive. Just protect the football and let our defense keep doing their thing.” He said, looking back at the victorious game they played against the Broncos.

New England’s defense and Denver’s pressure on Maye defined the day: Maye was sacked five times for a loss of 21 yards, which helps explain why the Patriots had to rely on his legs in crunch time. Andy Borregales made a 23-yard field goal but missed attempts from 46 and 63 yards in the snowy conditions; those misses, along with Denver’s own missed 54-yarder, kept the final score low.

After leading a crucial field-goal drive to start the second half, Maye focused on playing mistake-free football and letting his defense control the game. While the Patriots’ top receivers were mostly shut down by the Broncos’ secondary, veteran Mack Hollins provided a much-needed spark with two big catches.

Jarrett Stidham’s pass intended for Marvin Mims was intercepted by Christian González at the New England 36 with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The turnover handed the Pats the ball and allowed them to run out the clock.

With the game on the line, the Patriots faced a critical third down. Rather than playing it safe with a handoff, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels trusted Maye to make a play himself. On 3rd-and-5 from New England’s 41, with 1:57 left on the clock, Maye ran a naked bootleg for a 7-yard gain to pick up the first down. The conversion allowed the Patriots to kneel and seal the 10–7 win.

This final scramble allowed the Patriots to run out the clock and officially punch their ticket to the championship.